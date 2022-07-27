Myanmar Junta Condemn by World Leaders for Executions

World leaders have condemned the Myanmar Military for executing four pro-democracy activists, including an ally of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta that seized control of the country in a coup in February 2021 executed former lawmaker Phyo Zeyar Thaw, pro-democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, and two other people on Monday.

According to the statement by the foreign ministers of world countries, they called the execution of political prisoners a reprehensible act of violence.

It called on the Junta to “release all those unjustly detained, grant full and independent access to prisons, and end violence, respect the will of the people, and restore democracy to the country.”

The statement was issued by the European Union, Japan, the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, and the UK. In addition, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) condemned the executions.

Cambodia, which is the Asean Chair, issued a statement denouncing the executions and expressing disappointment over the execution of four opposition activists, despite calls from Cambodia and other Asean members urging the Junta not to execute the activists.

Asean condemns Myanmar Junta’s actions

According to the statement, the executions are “highly reprehensible,” as they impede progress towards implementing the Five-Point Consensus to promote peace in Myanmar through dialogue.

The statement noted that Asean as a whole has called for restraint, patience, and efforts to avoid escalating the situation despite the complexity of the crisis.

Our group strongly and urgently calls on all parties concerned to refrain from taking actions that will only exacerbate the crisis, hinder peaceful dialogue among the parties concerned, and endanger peace, security, and stability in our region.

Myanmar Now indicates that Myanmar has not executed political prisoners since the 1970s, with the most recent execution occurring in 1990.

Critics question the impartiality of the judicial process in the country since courts have been placed under military control and court hearings have been closed to the public.

According to the Cambodian statement, Asean remains determined to assist Myanmar in returning to normalcy and achieving a democratic transition through inclusive dialogue that is Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned to resolve the current crisis peacefully.

Among the Asean bloc members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.