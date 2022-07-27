Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits The Northern Philippines

(CTN News) – The US Geological Survey said a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, causing strong tremors throughout the capital Manila.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), causing no immediate damage or injuries.

In the province of Abra, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 11 km (6 miles) east-southeast of Dolores.

According to Eric Singson, a congressman in Ilocos Sur, the quake had been felt strongly.

“I thought my house would fall,” said Singson after the earthquake lasted 30 seconds or more.

Now, we are trying to reach people… There are aftershocks, so we are outside our home.

Manila was also affected by the earthquake, with metro rail systems halted at rush hour after the quake.

According to media reports, the senate building in the capital was also evacuated.

Solidum of the state seismology agency told DZMM radio station that Dolores in Abra might have been damaged, but Manila was not affected.

There was no damage to structures in the capital region. I think it was a good idea to inspect vital facilities like the MRT.”

