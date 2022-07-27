Police Arrest 4 Teachers for Sexually Abusing Minors

A police operation against child sexual exploitation has resulted in the arrest of nine men, six of whom worked closely with children.

Among the suspects are a retired teacher, two primary school teachers, a child welfare worker, and a university lecturer.

One of the suspects surrendered to police, while another was already in custody on drug charges. The seven other individuals were arrested separately.

Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) apprehended the suspects in the northeastern province of Kalasin on Tuesday.

On arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court, they were accused of enticing girls under 18 into lewd activities without their parents’ consent and denying girls aged 15 to 18 parental care for commercial and sexual gain.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, commander of the ATPD, said earlier arrests of human traffickers in Kalasin led to the arrests of these people. A police investigation led to the nine arrests.

He said one surrendered to police at ATPD sub-division 3, and another was held at Kalasin provincial prison.

The suspects have been identified as Changwat, 48, an associate professor of education at a Thai university; Thongchai, 60, a primary school teacher; Thotsaphon, 49, a primary school teacher; Surachai, 45, a municipal technician; Uthai, 68, a retired Buddhist teacher; Apirak, 38, a road maintenance worker; Sarayut, 37, a high school teacher; Jirapong, 37, a child welfare worker. Police withheld their surnames.

After retiring, Mr. Uthai opened his house to former students, police investigators alleged. While pretending to arrange jobs for students, he allegedly took them to provide sex services to clients, mostly local government officials.

The majority of suspects denied the charges during questioning. Despite this, some confessed as a result of solid evidence against them.

According to investigators, most of the suspects denied the charges. In their defence, they claimed they had not bought sexual services from those girls.

A police source said investigators were confident the case against them would hold up in court.

Investigators said one of the men had been arrested with 4,000 methamphetamine pills in June. An alleged threat was made against the girl, warning her not to implicate him in the alleged abuse.