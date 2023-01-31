Connect with us

News Regional News

Thailand Cracks Down on Methamphetamine Users
Advertisement

News

Thailand's Unemployment Rate Falls To 1.2% As Of November: Statistics

News

Thai Police Admit Demanding Money From Taiwanese Actress

News

China Resumes issuing Visas for Japanese

News

Google Removed Thousands Of Fake News Vids Posted by Pro-China Dragonbridge Gang

News

Boeing Expects to Hire 10,000 Workers in 2023 as it Ramps up Production

News

50-Year-Old Swedish Man Killed in Central Thailand

News

Lunar New Year Holiday Trips Within China Surge After Lifting COVID Restrictions

News Asia News

Taliban Reiterates Its Ban On Women Taking University Entrance Exams

News

Police In Memphis Disband Unit That Brutally Killed Tyre Nichols

News

Thailand’s Exports Contract More than Expected in December due to Strong baht Currency

Entertainment News

America's Got Talent's First Thai Magician ft. Patrick Kun

News Asia News

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

News

5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge Is Scheduled To Open Next Year

News

Dinosaur Footprints Found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest

News

South Korea's Export Controls Lifted As Part Of Japan's Efforts To Improve Relations

News Health

Thailand Reports Decline in Covid-19 Cases Despite Increased Tourism

Science News

50,000-Year-Old Green Comet Zooming Towards Earth In 2023

News

Chiang Mai's Collapsed Wall Remains Unrepaired

News Asia News

Pilot Died In The Collision Of 2 Indian Military Jets

News

Thailand Cracks Down on Methamphetamine Users

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Thailand Gets Tough on Methamphetamine Users

Thailand is amending a ministerial regulation so that anyone in possession of more than one methamphetamine pill, rather than 15, will be considered to have the pills with intent to sell, rather than for personal use.

Those found with 15 or fewer methamphetamine pills in their possession are currently considered to have them for personal use only and are subject to rehabilitation, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday. “This has been taken advantage of by people who intend to sell them,” he said.

The bill has been prepared by the committee on drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation and is ready for the minister’s signature. It will then be sent to the cabinet for approval before being published in the Royal Gazette.

Mr. Anutin, who is also the deputy prime minister, stated that the amendment would be a more effective legal measure against illegal drug trafficking and would help to protect young people, their families, and society.

“The committee reached this decision because we want to be more decisive and see effective law enforcement, after it was suggested that we seem to fear there is not enough room in prison for drug convicts,” the minister explained.

Mr Anutin stated that by limiting a person to one meth pill for personal use, drug dealers would no longer be able to exploit the regulation.

Meanwhile, an army patrol in That Phanom district seized 21 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine packaged as Chinese tea from the Mekong River’s bank and arrested one suspect.

Authorities said on Monday that a patrol from the Surasak Montree Task Force, led by Capt Thanachote Na Nakhon, waited on the riverbank at Ban Nakham in tambon Nam Ko on Sunday night after receiving a tip that the drugs were arriving from Laos.

Mr. Sompit Bamrungwong, 55, a laborer from Mukdahan, was arrested after arriving in a Toyota Rivo pickup to retrieve a large bag that had been left on the bank.

The bag contained 21 packages labelled Kwan Yin Wang Chinese tea, but each contained approximately 1kg of crystal methamphetamine, or ice.

Mr. Sompit allegedly admitted to being paid 5,000 baht to deliver crystal meth to a storage facility in Mukdahan.

meth thailand

Methamphetamine problem

Statistics show that seizures of high-purity crystal methamphetamine have increased more than tenfold in Thailand over the last two years, a stark indicator of the stimulant’s rise in industrial-scale production in neighbouring Myanmar.

Thailand is a major trafficking route for crystal meth manufactured in Myanmar’s Shan and Kachin states, where police say Asian organized crime groups have allied with local pro-government militias and armed rebels to set-up “super labs”.

According to authorities, drug syndicates have distributed meth across the Asia-Pacific region, from South Korea to New Zealand and most countries in between.

Myanmar’s illegal labs also produce meth-laced caffeine tablets known as “yaba,” or “crazy pill,” in Thai. The tablets are popular among low-wage workers and poor recreational drug users in Southeast Asia.

The Golden Triangle of Southeast Asia, which includes northern Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, has long been a hub of illicit drug trafficking.

While opium cultivation and heroin production have declined in the last decade, methamphetamine production has more than compensated.

According to regional police, the crystal meth produced in Myanmar is the purest they have ever seen.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins