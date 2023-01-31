Police Confession Vindicates Taiwanese Actress Charlene An

Police officers among the seven policemen accused by Taiwanese actress Charlene An of extorting 27,000 baht from her on Jan 4 have now admitted she was telling the truth.

The source was referring to information discussed by Royal Thai Police (RTP) executives at a meeting of a committee that screens senior police officers for promotion on Monday.

According to the Bangkok Post, the seven officers who stopped the Taiwanese actress and her companions in a Grab taxi for a security check in front of the Chinese embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road for a security check did in fact demand 27,000 baht not to arrest the actress who was found in possession of a vaping device.

The member of the group who actually handed the bribe money to the officers was the actress’s Singaporean companion. In Thailand, vaping is still illegal. “After being interrogated separately, some of the officers admitted to extortion,” the source told the Bangkok Post.

They had kept the incident hidden and even denied the allegation at first because they believed their victim was a foreigner who would not dare to report the details to authorities.

According to the source, attendees at the meeting also discussed whether they should be fired for serious disciplinary misconduct, and their superiors are being investigated to see if they were also involved. A Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) panel will investigate previous cases of alleged extortion.

The source also said that following reports about the actress’ social media complaint, a number of similar complaints have been filed in which people claim police demanded payment in exchange for officers turning a blind eye.

Earlier in the day, RTP spokesman Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas had begun moves to transfer the Huai Khwang police station chief during the investigation.

MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang later signed an order transferring station chief Pol Col Yingyos Suwanno to the MPB’s operations centre.

According to Pol Lt Gen Thiti, an MPB committee found the seven police officers guilty of dereliction of duty for failing to take legal action against the Taiwanese actress or accurately recording the incident.

A court action may be taken in response to the more serious allegation of extortion.

Separate comments made by Pol Maj Gen Nitinan Phetborom, an MPB deputy chief, after meeting senior officers at Huai Khwang station, corroborated the source’s claim that, for the time being, the officers are only presumed to be in dereliction of duty, with a further investigation to follow.

Mr. Chuvit Kamolvisit, a former politician released additional information about what happened that night on Monday.

He claimed on his Facebook page that An’s Singaporean companion’s Thai girlfriend has a video clip of the payment. Mr. Chuvit claims the girlfriend told him she was the one who handed the money over to the cops.

Mr. Chuvit stated that the surveillance camera footage from the security checkpoint that night had been deleted, as had the memory cards in the officers’ helmet cameras.

He also accused the police of convincing the Grab car driver that the Taiwanese actress was very drunk and that the incident lasted far less time than reported. The driver has repeatedly told the media that she was drunk.