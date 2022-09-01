Connect with us

Social Media

Facebook Lite Receives Report Bug From Around The World
Advertisement

Social Media

Twitter Down For Millions Of Users Last Night

Social Media

Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit With Facebook

Social Media

How to buy Instagram Likes and its Advantages

Social Media

Social Media Platform Usage: Which One is Right for You in 2022

News Social Media Trending News

Brian Stelter To Leave CNN After 'Reliable Sources' Is Canceled

Social Media Sports

Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

Social Media

How to Become Popular On Instagram

Social Media Tech

YouTube Cracks Down on Abortion Misinformation

Social Media

Drew Barrymore Shows Her Childlike Joy, In The Rain

Facebook Social Media

Facebook's New Test Allows Users To Up To Five Profiles

Social Media

Twitter is Down, so Elon Musk can't tweet About Twitter (Update: It's back)

Learning Facebook Social Media

5 Benefits of Facebook Advertising for Your Business

Learning Social Media

Instagram Marketing 101: The Ultimate Guide for Your Business

Social Media

Twitter Will Reportedly Warn Users Before Posting Potentially Harmful Posts

Social Media

Jake Paul Is Bankrupt After Investing In Cryptocurrency

Social Media Learning

Twitter Video Download: How to Download Twitter Videos

Social Media

3 Best sites to Buy Twitter Followers Canada (Active & Real)

Social Media

3 Best sites to Buy Twitter Followers Australia (Active & Real)

Social Media

3 Best sites to Buy Twitter Followers UK (Active & Real)

Social Media

Facebook Lite Receives Report Bug From Around The World

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 hour ago

on

Facebook Lite Receives Report Bug From Around The World

CTN NEWS –   Users of Facebook Lite, the light version for mobile devices of Meta’s social network, came across a bug this morning that reported the need to update the application.

However, when trying to do so, a “loop” is generated that does not allow access to the social network, which in many cases causes concern, reinstallation of the app, or direct use by conventional browsers.

Facebook Lite “Downdetector”, is dedicated to collecting reports

The site “Downdetector”, dedicated to collecting reports from users of thousands of websites, applications, and messaging services, reports that in the last few hours the number of users affected by Facebook Lite has risen by 85%.

Meanwhile, only 10% report some kind of problem with the web version of the social media giant.

As usually happens in these cases, many users migrated to other social networks such as Instagram or Twitter, in order to maintain communication.

From the Meta company, an official statement has not yet been released about the cause of the problem or how long it will last.

(Bariloche Opines)

Related CTN News:

Horror; Who Asked For This Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie?

Monkeypox Infection Characterized And Followed Up In A New Case Study

Konami;Tokyo Games Show 2022: Konami Teases New Game From “World-Loved Series
Related Topics:
Continue Reading