Facebook Lite Receives Report Bug From Around The World

CTN NEWS – Users of Facebook Lite, the light version for mobile devices of Meta’s social network, came across a bug this morning that reported the need to update the application.

However, when trying to do so, a “loop” is generated that does not allow access to the social network, which in many cases causes concern, reinstallation of the app, or direct use by conventional browsers.

Facebook Lite “Downdetector”, is dedicated to collecting reports

The site “Downdetector”, dedicated to collecting reports from users of thousands of websites, applications, and messaging services, reports that in the last few hours the number of users affected by Facebook Lite has risen by 85%.

Meanwhile, only 10% report some kind of problem with the web version of the social media giant.

As usually happens in these cases, many users migrated to other social networks such as Instagram or Twitter, in order to maintain communication.

From the Meta company, an official statement has not yet been released about the cause of the problem or how long it will last.

(Bariloche Opines)

