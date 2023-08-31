LOGIC STUNNS FANS WITH NEW SELFIE SHOWCASING PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION

(CTN News) – It is no secret that Logic loves to make waves on social media with his antics, and his recent selfie on Instagram did just that, showing Logic appearing a little bigger than usual in this photo.

The Maryland rapper shared a photo with his fans on Tuesday (August 29) of himself sporting a noticeably larger frame, along with the caption: “They say they want the Old Logic.”

There is no doubt that he made use of some sort of aging or weight gain filter in the photo, but it caused many fans to do a double take, and was also the catalyst for a flood of ruthless jokes in the comments.

Logic has been compared by some commenters to Bobby from the late 1990s cartoon sitcom King of the Hill, while others commented that Logic has gone from logic to lethargy.

A third person wrote: “Bro looks like Brendan Fraser,” followed by a witty yet brutal joke that read: “Went from No Pressure to High Blood Pressure [fire emoji] in no time at all.”

The goofy nature of Logic previously made headlines earlier this month when a video appeared online from a recent show on Logic’s College Park Tour with Juicy J, in which the rapper surprised fans by removing his shirt and doing his best Ice Spice impersonation to the crowd.

He performed his song “DadBod”, which he wrote during his early years, while walking on stage bare-chested and hitting some hip thrust moves after hip thrust moves.

After turning around, he bent over and gyrated his buttocks, before placing his hand on his private parts in the manner of Ice Spice. A finger was also inserted into his belly button and wiggled around before he sniffed it.

There was no evidence of the audience being grossed out by the rapper’s antics, as several fans were heard cheering in the background, while one of his band members grinned in amusement.

As recently as May, the 33-year-old was the subject of a lot of jokes from his friends about his bizarre post-show cooling-down method, which involved him standing half-naked next to an open freezer.

In the video, Logic captioned “Homies won’t let me live after a hot ass show,” in which members of his crew can be heard making fun of him.

In spite of his shenanigans, Logic remains busy in the studio and is currently preparing to release a new mixtape entitled Inglorious Basterd.

In spite of the fact that a release date has yet to be announced, he recently released a track called “Still Pushin,” which is a reworking of Lupe Fiasco’s 2006 single “Kick, Push.”

SEE ALSO:

The Sea Of Stars: How Long Will It Take Me To Beat It?