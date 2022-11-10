Connect with us

News

Lina Hidalgo Wins Harris County Judge Race Over Alexandra Del Moral Mealer
Advertisement

News

Brittney Griner Being Moved To A Russian Penal Colony, Her Lawyer Reports

News

Midterm Media Coverage: A Night of Narrative Search

News

What are the US Midterms Elections? A Simple Guide

News

Women's Groups Fight for Better Access to Abortion in Thailand

News News Asia

Thailand's High Speed Railway Way Behind Schedule Only 15% Complete

News Crime

Thai Police Arrest Chinese Triad Kingpins, 3 Flee on Private Jet

News

Today Is Election Day. Texas Voter Requirements.

News Southern Thailand

New Zealander, 63 Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket

News Legal

Thai Government Does a 360 Reversal on Foreigners Owning Land

News Tech

Thailand to Crack Down on Cybercrime

News Health

The Last Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming on 8th November Until 2025. Here's why we're Fascinated by it

News

Subtropical Storm; Florida's East Coast Is Under Hurricane Watch Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Nicole

News Regional News

Cyber Police Warn Thai Women Over Romance Scams

News Automotive

Japan Warns Biden's $7500 EV Tax Credit Will Cost Auto Workers Jobs

News World News

Climate Activists Storm Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands

News Northern Thailand

Police Seize Assets Worth Bt90 Million in Northern Thailand

News News Asia

Price for Methamphetamine Pills Plunges to B2 Each in Thailand

News Regional News

Lamborghini Crashes at High Speed, Injuring 3 People

News Tech

Elon Musk Begins the Twitter Purge, Cutting Up to 3,500 Jobs

News

Lina Hidalgo Wins Harris County Judge Race Over Alexandra Del Moral Mealer

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Lina Hidalgo Wins Harris County Judge Race Over Alexandra Del Moral Mealer

(CTN News) – Alexandra del Moral Mealer’s website by Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media

Judge Lina Hidalgo, the Democratic incumbent, narrowly defeated her Republican challenger, Alexandra del Moral Mealer, in a close race for months.

Mealer tweeted a concession on Wednesday morning after Harris County Elections posted the results from all 782 polling places. It was Lina Hidalgo who won by 15,957 votes, 50.74% to 49.25%.

Lina Hidalgo win represents a vindication of his win over then-Judge Ed Emmett in 2018, when a Libertarian candidate siphoned off just enough votes from the Republican Emmett to put Hidalgo ahead. This time, there was no Libertarian candidate in the race to divide the conservative vote.

Previously, Mealer, a U.S. Army captain, resigned from a position with Wells Fargo in order to run for the Republican nomination for county judge. In her campaign against Hidalgo, she focused largely on issues related to crime prevention and public corruption.

As a result of large contributions from business executives throughout the state, she significantly outraised and outspent Lina Hidalgo during the campaign. But in the end, Hidalgo’s advantage in Democratic registration across the county made a more significant contribution to voter turnout.

After a protracted dispute over the county budget and tax rates, the past few months have been challenging for Lina Hidalgo. Nevertheless, a new Democratic majority on the court will make life easier.

From mid-September through the end of October, Republican Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey boycotted court meetings in order to prevent the Democratic majority from passing their preferred budget and tax rates.

As a result of not being able to muster the necessary quorum of four members, the court was forced to adopt revenue rates identical to those adopted in the previous fiscal year. According to the Harris County Budget Office, this will result in over $100 million in lost funding for law enforcement.

In addition, $20 million in lost funding for the Harris County Flood Control District, and a $45 million deficit for Harris Health.

The Democrats, however, flipped a commissioners court seat and will now hold a 4-1 majority.

In Harris County Precinct 4 that was dramatically redrawn, shifting from the county’s northern tier to its western edge, and incorporating more non-Anglo voters, Cagle was defeated by his Democratic opponent, former civil court judge Lesley Briones. Briones received 51.6% of the vote and Cagle received 48.4%.

Harris County Precinct 2, which had been redrawn to favor Garcia, was won by Democratic Commissioner Adrian Garcia. There was a 52.6% to 47.4% split in favor of Garcia and Morman.

SEE ALSO:

Women’s Groups Fight for Better Access to Abortion in Thailand

Today Is Election Day. Texas Voter Requirements.

Thai Police Arrest Chinese Triad Kingpins, 3 Flee on Private Jet
Related Topics:
Continue Reading