Connect with us

News

Maloney Concedes Defeat In The New York Democratic Primary
Advertisement

News

Lina Hidalgo Wins Harris County Judge Race Over Alexandra Del Moral Mealer

News

Brittney Griner Being Moved To A Russian Penal Colony, Her Lawyer Reports

News

Midterm Media Coverage: A Night of Narrative Search

News

What are the US Midterms Elections? A Simple Guide

News

Women's Groups Fight for Better Access to Abortion in Thailand

News News Asia

Thailand's High Speed Railway Way Behind Schedule Only 15% Complete

News Crime

Thai Police Arrest Chinese Triad Kingpins, 3 Flee on Private Jet

News

Today Is Election Day. Texas Voter Requirements.

News Southern Thailand

New Zealander, 63 Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket

News Legal

Thai Government Does a 360 Reversal on Foreigners Owning Land

News Tech

Thailand to Crack Down on Cybercrime

News Health

The Last Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming on 8th November Until 2025. Here's why we're Fascinated by it

News

Subtropical Storm; Florida's East Coast Is Under Hurricane Watch Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Nicole

News Regional News

Cyber Police Warn Thai Women Over Romance Scams

News Automotive

Japan Warns Biden's $7500 EV Tax Credit Will Cost Auto Workers Jobs

News World News

Climate Activists Storm Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands

News Northern Thailand

Police Seize Assets Worth Bt90 Million in Northern Thailand

News News Asia

Price for Methamphetamine Pills Plunges to B2 Each in Thailand

News Regional News

Lamborghini Crashes at High Speed, Injuring 3 People

News

Maloney Concedes Defeat In The New York Democratic Primary

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Maloney Concedes Defeat In The New York Democratic Primary

(CTN News) – Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, conceded defeat Wednesday, a humiliating defeat for Democrats.

In an attack on the five-term congressman over crime and inflation, GOP state lawmaker Mike Lawler ousted him.

On Wednesday, Maloney briefed reporters at the DCCC headquarters in Washington, flanked by his husband Randy Florke.

His praise for the Democratic Party leadership and his staff at the campaign arm became emotional as he discussed his partnership with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her aides.

Despite Lawler “winning this race fair and square,” Maloney stated that Democrats as a whole have much to be proud of.

The team resisted the temptation to chase shiny objects, according to Maloney. The team was disciplined and focused. We completed the work.”

A few minutes prior to the press conference, Maloney called Lawler to concede the race, and later received a telephone call from Vice President Joe Biden.

According to him, the control of the lower chamber is still up for grabs, as dozens of key races remain uncalled: “As we sit here, I cannot tell you with 100% certainty who holds the majority in the House.”

Maloney said that the House Democratic Caucus will hold a call this afternoon to discuss the election.

Despite his campaign schedule, Maloney did not attend the Rockland County Democrats’ election watch party in New York’s 17th District.

On Tuesday afternoon, Maloney returned to Washington,

“To oversee the national results,” according to a DCCC spokesperson.

In 2020, the district went for President Joe Biden by a margin of 10 points. Maloney, however, had mostly new territory to explore after New York’s bungled redistricting process delayed the release of the final lines until May.

A native of Rockland County, Lawler represents only a fraction of the county in his current position, but has consistently polled with tight margins against Maloney.

His key platform of combating crime and tackling inflation mirrors that of the party, but resonated particularly well in the 17th District, which includes parts of Westchester County and exurban counties like Putnam and Rockland. Several diverse communities are represented in the district, including a large and politically active Orthodox Jewish community. Additionally, there are a significant number of households in the area that are occupied by first responders, law enforcement officers, or military personnel.

In a statement, Rep. Tom Emmer, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, stated that Mike was the first candidate to defeat the DCCC chair since 1980. In Putnam, Westchester, and Rockland, Sean Patrick Maloney’s pro-criminal policies were resoundingly rejected by the voters.”

As a result of Maloney’s perilous position, both Democrats and Republicans spent millions of dollars outside of the race during the final weeks of the campaign.

This election cycle, he has riled his colleagues multiple times, and the race has prompted them to question the wisdom of electing swing-seat leaders for the DCCC.

Using the nickname MAGA Mike and pointing to his opposition to abortion rights, he attempted to portray Lawler as a Trump-aligned extremist. Furthermore, he emphasized that Lawler also refused to condemn a CLF mailing as racist during a handful of NAACP forums.

SEE ALSO:

Lina Hidalgo Wins Harris County Judge Race Over Alexandra Del Moral Mealer

Midterm Media Coverage: A Night of Narrative Search

Mumbai: Confirmed Measles Outbreak In Govandi
Related Topics:
Continue Reading