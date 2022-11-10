Maloney Concedes Defeat In The New York Democratic Primary

(CTN News) – Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, conceded defeat Wednesday, a humiliating defeat for Democrats.

In an attack on the five-term congressman over crime and inflation, GOP state lawmaker Mike Lawler ousted him.

On Wednesday, Maloney briefed reporters at the DCCC headquarters in Washington, flanked by his husband Randy Florke.

His praise for the Democratic Party leadership and his staff at the campaign arm became emotional as he discussed his partnership with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her aides.

Despite Lawler “winning this race fair and square,” Maloney stated that Democrats as a whole have much to be proud of.

The team resisted the temptation to chase shiny objects, according to Maloney. The team was disciplined and focused. We completed the work.”

A few minutes prior to the press conference, Maloney called Lawler to concede the race, and later received a telephone call from Vice President Joe Biden.

According to him, the control of the lower chamber is still up for grabs, as dozens of key races remain uncalled: “As we sit here, I cannot tell you with 100% certainty who holds the majority in the House.”

Maloney said that the House Democratic Caucus will hold a call this afternoon to discuss the election.

Despite his campaign schedule, Maloney did not attend the Rockland County Democrats’ election watch party in New York’s 17th District.

On Tuesday afternoon, Maloney returned to Washington,

“To oversee the national results,” according to a DCCC spokesperson.

In 2020, the district went for President Joe Biden by a margin of 10 points. Maloney, however, had mostly new territory to explore after New York’s bungled redistricting process delayed the release of the final lines until May.

A native of Rockland County, Lawler represents only a fraction of the county in his current position, but has consistently polled with tight margins against Maloney.

His key platform of combating crime and tackling inflation mirrors that of the party, but resonated particularly well in the 17th District, which includes parts of Westchester County and exurban counties like Putnam and Rockland. Several diverse communities are represented in the district, including a large and politically active Orthodox Jewish community. Additionally, there are a significant number of households in the area that are occupied by first responders, law enforcement officers, or military personnel.

In a statement, Rep. Tom Emmer, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, stated that Mike was the first candidate to defeat the DCCC chair since 1980. In Putnam, Westchester, and Rockland, Sean Patrick Maloney’s pro-criminal policies were resoundingly rejected by the voters.”

As a result of Maloney’s perilous position, both Democrats and Republicans spent millions of dollars outside of the race during the final weeks of the campaign.

This election cycle, he has riled his colleagues multiple times, and the race has prompted them to question the wisdom of electing swing-seat leaders for the DCCC.

Using the nickname MAGA Mike and pointing to his opposition to abortion rights, he attempted to portray Lawler as a Trump-aligned extremist. Furthermore, he emphasized that Lawler also refused to condemn a CLF mailing as racist during a handful of NAACP forums.

SEE ALSO:

Lina Hidalgo Wins Harris County Judge Race Over Alexandra Del Moral Mealer