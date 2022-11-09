Today Is Election Day. Texas Voter Requirements.

(CTN News) – Election Day Texans are voting on a variety of issues, and the Texas Tribune has been answering their questions about the election.

Election Day, Nov. 8, will determine the future of Texas, even though there is no presidential election this year.

There are several statewide elected officials in Texas, including the governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor, as well as district-based representatives in the United States Congress, the Texas Legislature, and the State Board of Education, who will run in the midterm elections.

Also on the ballot are judges from the highest courts in the state to those in county courts. School board, city, and county seats will also be up for election in some Texas communities.

Their decisions affect the amount of taxes Texans pay, what students learn in public schools, and what health care – including reproductive health care – is available.

Do you want a say in Texas government and politics? Here’s what you need to know about Election Day voting and results.

Can I vote when and where?

Voting takes place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, local time. As long as you are in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, you are eligible to vote.

Your voter registration certificate or online registration may inform you of where you must vote on Election Day based on your precinct.

Texans can vote at any county polling location on Election Day, according to the Texas secretary of state.

In addition to the secretary of state’s website, your county’s website will provide the most up-to-date information. You can find your county’s website here. If a polling location has changed or is closed, you may also want to contact your local elections officials.

Do you need transportation? Lyft will provide discounted rides on Election Day. Get a $10 discount when you use the VOTE22 code. The card can also be used to ride a bikeshare or scooter.

How do I vote?

The following types of photo ID are required in Texas to vote:

Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license.

(Issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety).

DPS-issued Texas personal identification card.

Texas handgun license (issued by DPS).

An ID card with a photo of a member of the U.S. military.

An official U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo.

Passports issued by the United States.

A valid birth certificate, your voter registration certificate, or a current utility bill with your name and address are acceptable substitutes for an approved photo ID if you do not have one.

“In suspense” indicates that officials are unsure of your address. A “statement of residence” may still allow you to vote. Your former polling location may be available to you if you moved and failed to update your address by the Oct. 11 registration deadline.

Within the U.S., mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Thursday in order to be counted. Read more about photo IDs, registration requirements and mail-in ballots in our voter guide here.

