Turkey is A ‘Safe Country’, Ankara Says After Israeli Warnings

(CTN News) – According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkey is a safe country after Israeli authorities urged their citizens to leave due to Iranian threats.

In an indirect response that did not mention Israel, the ministry noted that “some countries” issued travel advisories.

“Turkey is a safe country and continues to fight terrorism,” the statement read.

“These travel warnings are attributed to different international developments and motives,” it states.

On Monday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid urged citizens in Turkey to leave “as soon as possible” over threats that Iranian operatives were planning attacks on Israelis in Istanbul.

There was “a real and immediate danger” from Iranian agents, he said.

The Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot reported Monday that Iranian “cells” were planning to attack Israeli tourists in Turkey.

The warnings come amid heightened tensions between bitter enemies Iran and Israel, with Tehran accusing Jerusalem of attacking its nuclear and military infrastructure in both Iran and Syria.

Turkey has always been a favorite holiday destination for Israelis, despite more than a decade of diplomatic tension between the two countries.

Turkish leaders cited the importance of Israel to Turkey’s tourism sector in mending relations with Israel in recent months.