Connect with us

News

Liberty University Fined Record Fines For Not Handling Sexual Assault Complaints
Advertisement

News

Senator Ted Cruz Will Face Rep. Colin Allred In The Texas Democratic Primary

News

Fulton County DA Fani Willis Is Being Subpoenaed By Georgia Republicans

News

American Samoa Caucus Defeats President Biden By Long-Shot Jason Palmer

News

Nikki Haley Exits Republican Race As Donald Trump Sticks To His Guns

News News Asia

China Boosts Defense Spending as Xi Takes a Tougher Stance on Taiwan

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Governor Ask Immigration to Revoke Swiss Mans Visa

News Regional News

[Watch] Police Breakup Massive Brawl Between Thai and Filipino Ladyboy's

News

5 People Killed In Plane Crash On Nashville Interstate

News

Hunger In Gaza Persists Despite Convoy Deaths And Disputes Over Supplies

News

Despite Gold's Highs, Wall Street Thinks It Has Further To Go

News

Meta Platforms Back Online After Over An Hour Outage

News

Turkey's Inflation Rate Reached 67% In February, A Record High

News

In 2024, Bank Of America Sees Bullish Stock Results

News

Dollar Eases Versus The Euro As An Eventful Week Begins

News

Spirit Airlines And JetBlue Cancel Their $3.8 Billion Merger Following a Court Ruling

News

Haiti Is In Emergency After Thousands Of Prisoners Escaped

News

US Supreme Court Rules States Can't Block Donald Trump From Running In 2024

News Northern Thailand

Firefighters Struggling to Contain Wildfires in Chiang Mai

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Citizens Rally to Have Swiss Man Blacklisted for Allegedly Kicking Woman

News

Liberty University Fined Record Fines For Not Handling Sexual Assault Complaints

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Liberty University Fined Record Fines For Not Handling Sexual Assault Complaints

(CTN News) – A $14 million fine has been imposed by the federal Department of Education on Liberty University for failing to properly handle reports of sexual assault and other campus safety issues.

The law requires universities to support victims of violence. Christian evangelical Liberty University was found to have fundamentally failed in this area by the Education Department.

According to the report, sexual assault victims were punished for violating student conduct codes while their attackers went unpunished.

Despite Liberty’s actions, the government found that a “culture of silence” had been created.

According to the department’s report, officials had discouraged women from reporting sexual assault and dismissed their claims, echoing a ProPublica investigation. When women reported being raped, they were threatened with punishment for violating the university’s strict moral code, known as “The Liberty Way.”

There was widespread outrage over the article, and senators demanded an investigation by the Department of Education.

The results of that investigation were announced on Tuesday. Liberty’s fines are more than twice the amount of the Department of Education’s next-largest fine – against Michigan State University for failing to protect hundreds of women and girls from sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

In addition, Liberty will be subject to federal oversight for two years.

The government’s findings against Liberty University feel “so validating and sort of surreal” to former Liberty University student Elizabeth Axley who reported her rape to campus officials.

It is more powerful than I can describe to hear an official report state, “Yes, everything you have described happened, it is all true,” Axley said, recalling that a resident adviser originally advised her to pray instead of reporting her rape. I was silenced after I first stood up for myself at Liberty.

Despite my best efforts, I felt hopeless. I had to do everything I could to stand up and tell my story again. It was totally worth it.”

Liberty University said in a statement that it had been unfairly treated. However, it also admitted to mistakes and committed to spending $2 million to ensure student safety on campus.

In each of these areas, we have since corrected these errors in a way that ensures compliance,” the school said. “Today at Liberty University is a new day. Safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priorities.”

Jerry Falwell co-founded Liberty University in 1971. After a series of scandals, Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of the university in 2020. In addition to having more than 90,000 students enrolled online and on its Virginia campus, Liberty remains one of the country’s most influential Christian universities.

According to S. Daniel Carter, in addition to the record fines, the Department of Education’s actions go beyond the Clery Act, a federal law that requires schools to report sexual assault and other crimes. Carter said it isn’t about numbers. This is about proactively investigating and bringing schools into compliance.”

SEE ALSO:

Senator Ted Cruz Will Face Rep. Colin Allred In The Texas Democratic Primary

Fulton County DA Fani Willis Is Being Subpoenaed By Georgia Republicans

American Samoa Caucus Defeats President Biden By Long-Shot Jason Palmer
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies