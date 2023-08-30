Connect with us

Food News

Burger King Faces Lawsuit Over Whopper Size Discrepancy as Judge Rejects Motion to Dismiss
Advertisement

Food

The 7 Best Whipped Cream Chargers For Culinary Delights

Food

Naturally Enhancing Testosterone Levels: Foods to Energize Your Vitality

Food

The Ultimate Foodie's Paradise: Thai Street Food Trends to Try in 2023

Food

Unveiling the Health Wonders of Fish Bone Broth

Food

What Qualities to Look for in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Food

Discover the best Places to Eat, Drink, Shop, and Relax in Santa Maria, Cape Verde, Sal Island

Food Health

Unveiling The Secrets: 7 Foods You Should Never Combine With Milk

Food Business

Subway Launches "Free Sandwiches For Life" Contest, Asks Fans To Change Their Name To "Subway"

Food

Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings with These 5 Indian Sweets Brands in the USA

Food

How Much Does it Cost to Open a Successful Fast-Food Franchise in South Africa?

Food

Wholesale Raw Dog Food: Customizing Options for Different Breeds and Sizes

Food

Bento Box Offers Power Boost Foods for Lunch or Dinner

Business Food

Franchise Owners Expanding Thailand's US$11.6 Billion Food and Beverage Market

Food

Cake Around the World: Exploring Delightful Confections from Various Cultures

Food

Burger King in Thailand Introduces "The Real Cheese Burger" With 20 Cheese Slices

Food Business

Starbucks to Open 335 New Outlets in Thailand

Food

New York Becomes First to Implement Minimum Wages Rule For Food Delivery Drivers

Food

Joey Chestnut Wins 16th World Hot Dog Eating Contest

Food

Guessing Habits from Coffee: Revealing Your Personality Through Your Favorite Drink

Food

Burger King Faces Lawsuit Over Whopper Size Discrepancy as Judge Rejects Motion to Dismiss

Published

2 mins ago

on

Burger King

(CTN News) – Burger King‘s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit alleging deceptive representation of its Whopper burgers on menus has been rejected by a judge, allowing the case to proceed.

The class-action lawsuit, initiated in March 2022, contends that Burger King misled customers with its portrayal of menu items, citing social media feedback and a 2020 Insider article.

According to the lawsuit, Burger King marketed its burgers as larger and more generously portioned than competitors’, asserting that the patties and ingredients extended beyond the bun’s boundaries.

The amended lawsuit from May 2022 claims that while Burger King’s advertisements depicted Whoppers as substantially larger with significantly more meat content, the actual burgers received by customers did not reflect this increase in size or content.

The lawsuit further alleges that Burger King engaged in a practice of materially exaggerating the size of nearly all its menu items in current advertisements.

The plaintiffs’ concerns are amplified by economic factors like high inflation and food prices, particularly affecting lower-income consumers.

Legal Proceedings and Judge’s Decision Surrounding Burger King’s Menu Representation

Burger King, in a motion to dismiss in May 2022, defended itself by stating that variations in appearance arise from the handmade nature of its sandwiches, and that menu images accurately represent the ingredients.

The company argued that reasonable customers shouldn’t expect the burgers to match the ads exactly, pointing to portion size information on its website.

US District Judge Roy Altman, in an August 23, 2023 order, granted certain aspects of Burger King’s request for dismissal, specifically related to online and TV ads, as well as claims regarding state consumer-protection laws.

However, the judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed on grounds of breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment.

Judge Altman emphasized that the determination of whether the alleged disparity between what was presented and what was delivered impacted consumers’ purchasing decisions should be left to the consumers themselves, potentially to be decided by a jury.

Burger King responded to the judge’s decision, maintaining that the claims put forth by the plaintiffs were false and reaffirming the uniformity of their beef patties in advertising and service.

The plaintiffs’ legal representative, James C. Kelly, who has initiated similar class-action cases against Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and McDonald’s, continues to advocate for consumer rights in these matters.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs