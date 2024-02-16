Connect with us

News

IEA Reduces 2024 Oil Demand Forecast, Contrary To OPEC
Advertisement

News World News

United States Vetoes UN Cease-Fire Resolution for Gaza

News News Asia

China's Coast Guards Boarding of Tourist Boat Stirs Panic in Taiwan

News

Ruby Franke And Her 'Mentor' Are Sentenced For Aggravated Child Abuse

News

China's Lunar New Year Tourism Spending Surges Beyond Pre-Covid Levels

News News Asia

Myanmar's Youth Fleeing to Thailand Over Forced Military Conscription

News

Expectations Of a Dollar Rate Cut Are Dented By Sticky Inflation

News

Man Claims $340M Powerball Win After Website Error

News

Brazil Judge Imposes $48m Fine Over Deadly Sinkhole

News

Thailand has highest rate of bile Duct Cancer

News

Biden Pledges $60B Military Aid to Ukraine

News

FDA Approves Xolair for Multiple Food Allergy Relief

News Tourism

Airline Ticket Prices in Thailand Causing Concern Among Domestic Travellers

News Lifestyles

Thailand Moving Closer to Legalizing Same Sex Marriage

News Regional News

Thailand Does a Complete U-Turn on Recreational Marijuana

News

Thailand's Wildlife Officials Crackdown on Private Ownership of Lions

News

Gaza Ceasefire Prospects Dim After Israel Rejects Rafah's Call

News

China To Ukraine: We Do Not Sell Lethal Weapons To Russia. We Are Neutral

News

Union Says Lufthansa Ground Staff Will Strike Tuesday

News

Minnesota Officers And Firefighters Killed Responding To Domestic Violence Calls

News

IEA Reduces 2024 Oil Demand Forecast, Contrary To OPEC

Published

5 days ago

on

IEA Reduces 2024 Oil Demand Forecast, Contrary To OPEC

(CTN News) – According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global oil demand growth is losing momentum, and as a result, the agency trimmed its growth forecast for 2024, a view that differs sharply from that held by the major oil producer group OPEC.

A future peak in oil demand will be predicted by the International Energy Agency, which represents industrialised countries, by 2030 as the world shifts to cleaner sources of energy.

For the next two decades, the OPEC expects that oil usage will continue to rise as a result of increasing oil production.

The two forecasters have published separate monthly reports this week, and based on the reports, their estimates for the oil demand for the year 2024 seem to vary greatly from one another.

In its monthly report published on Thursday, the IEA said that it expects global oil demand to grow by 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, a small decline from last month’s estimate.

OPEC on Tuesday maintained its much steeper growth forecast for oil production at 2.25 million barrels per day. According to the IEA, this year’s deceleration, which is about half of the growth in 2023, is being caused by a slowdown in Chinese consumption, which is causing global growth to slow.

According to the IEA, the demand for gasoline will grow by 1.24 million barrels per day by 2024.

In addition, a harsher global macroeconomic environment is likely to constrain growth this year, as the IEA stated in its report that “the expansion phase of global oil demand post-pandemic is over.”

Brent oil has risen about 6% in price so far this year as a result of attacks on ships in the Red Sea which have raised concerns about supply.

SEE ALSO:

Work from Home Orders Given as PM2.5 Air Quality Levels Hit Harmful Levels in Bangkok

Gold Gains After Soft Economic Data As The US Dollar Falls
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies