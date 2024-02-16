Fani Willis Is Fighting To Be Disqualified From Running Against Trump

(CTN News) – During an extraordinary hearing, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defended her relationship with a special prosecutor against “lies”.

Willis stepped up after a witness said their relationship started earlier than they said. He originally wanted to stay off the witness stand. Under questioning from a defense attorney who wants Willis out of the case, the prosecutor’s testimony got heated, with the prosecutor shouting: “It’s a lie! ”

“Are you sure I’m on trial?” For stealing an election in 2020, these people are on trial. Willis told defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant that he wasn’t on trial.

It was evident from her probing questions of Willis and Wade, who testified before her, just how heavily the prosecutors are being scrutinized now that revelations about their personal lives divert attention from Trump and raise questions about the case’s future.

Robin Yeartie, a former friend and co-worker of Fani Willis, said earlier Thursday she saw Willis and Wade hugging and kissing before he was hired as special prosecutor. Willis and Wade said they didn’t start dating until 2022, and their relationship ended months ago.

Wade also admitted to having sex with Willis during his separation from his estranged wife despite his divorce filing claiming otherwise.

Together, that admission and Yeartie’s testimony threaten the prosecutors’ credibility as they prepare for trial in the Georgia case accusing Trump and others of overturning the 2020 election.

Trump and his Republican allies can now cast doubt on Willis’ case, which Trump called politically motivated. Democrats calling for an investigation of Fani Willis, who’s running for reelection this year.

It’s a conflict of interest, Trump and his co-defendants argue, so Willis should leave. Wade tried to downplay it, saying they were just private people.”

Private lives aren’t secret or salacious, he said. I don’t know.

Willis would be disqualified, and a council supporting Georgia prosecuting attorneys would find a new attorney who could either proceed with the case or drop it.

Wade made over $650,000 from Fani Willis work, which he used to pay for vacations they took together, according to Merchant.

Wade, who took the stand after the judge refused to quash his testimony, said he and Fani Willis went on cruises together in Belize, Aruba, and California, but Willis reimbursed him for some travel expenses he charged to his credit card in cash.

Wade said she was adamant about being an independent woman, so she insisted on paying her own way.

The district attorney objected to Wade’s answers to uncomfortable questions about his relationship with Willis. During the hearing, lawyers sparred over who answered questions. There’s a chance it’ll last until Friday.

It would be amazing if Fani Willis was gone. If a new lawyer took on the case, it wouldn’t go to trial before November, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee. It’s official! Trump’s hush-money case will go ahead as planned on March 25, with jury selection beginning then.

