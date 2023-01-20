Connect with us

76-Year-Old Granny Attacked By Four Pit Bulls
A 76-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked by four pit bull dogs in Nakhon Phanom province in northeastern Thailand.

Yuthaya Penglun, 54, a resident who witnessed the attack, said the woman, Thongpoon Sassanasupin, was walking past a neighbor’s house on her way to see her relatives in Nong Yat community near Khlong Thom market.

Four pit bulls charged at Mrs Thongpoon after sneaking through the house’s gate, which had been left slightly open. While being mauled by the dogs, the woman fell to the ground and cried for help.

Her cry for help prompted neighbors and the dogs’ owner to rush to her aid. The dog bites caused numerous deep cuts, particularly around the woman’s right ear.

The victim was rushed to Nakhon Phanom Hospital, where 20 stitches were required to close the wounds.

Her relatives, armed with security camera footage of the attack, filed a complaint with the Nakhon Phanom police station on Wednesday, demanding compensation from the dogs’ owner, who agreed to accept full responsibility.

The incident prompted the neighbors to request that the pit bulls be relocated.

Three family members were attacked and seriously injured by their male pit bull while eating at their home in Samut Prakan province last month. Following the attack, the family said they were still gripped with fears and no longer wanted to raise pit bulls for their safety.

Pit bulls bred for fighting

DogsBite.org is a comprehensive resource that contains the most recent research and statistics on dog bite injuries, pit bull injuries, dog bite fatalities, dangerous dog breed ownership, and other topics.

Pit bull terriers were bred specifically for dogfighting. This is why pit bulls do not release their grip after biting. Discover other fighting breeds, pit bull owners, the myths they spread, and the dangers of adopting a pit bull.

Pit bulls are extremely dog-aggressive as a result of selective breeding for dogfighting. Pit bulls frequently kill other companion pets and domesticated animals in addition to dogs.

Pit bull education websites advise pit bull owners not to “trust your pit bull not to fight.” Pit bulls should never be left alone with another dog or animal, according to these same websites.
