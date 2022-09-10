Burj Khalifa Ranked Among the World’s Top 10 Most-loved Landmarks in the World

(CTN News) – Travel experts reviewed the world’s landmarks on multiple factors and ranked them from best to worst in a study conducted by usebounce.com.

A mere one spot after the popular Eiffel Tower, the 828m tower appears…

No matter where you are in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa is an instantly recognizable landmark.

There is no doubt that it is one of the most popular landmarks in the UAE. What is the world’s opinion of this magnificent structure?

Thanks to Bounce’s travel experts, we have answers. An analysis of data (a lot of it), including annual visitor numbers, entry prices, Tripadvisor ratings, and Instagram posts, revealed the answer.

With an entry price of $37 (Rs8,380), the landmark generates most of its income from ticket sales.

According to Khaleej Times, the skyscraper alone generates nearly $621 million annually from entry passes.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most loved landmarks in the world

Niagara Falls in Canada Taj Mahal in India Grand Canyon in the United States Golden Gate Bridge in the United States Statue Of Liberty in the United States Great Wall Of China in China Eiffel Tower in France Burj Khalifa in Dubai Banff National Park in Canada Colosseum in Italy

The Burj Khalifa ranked number one in the top 10 best viewpoints in the Middle East earlier this year.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is ranked 4th out of the best viewpoints in the world, beating Edinburgh Castle, Charles Bridge in Prague, and even the High Roller in Las Vegas.

A bucket list experience at the Burj Khalifa also topped the list last year.

Searches for ‘Burj Khalifa tickets’ average 10,000 per month, according to the report.

Known as the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa was built for a whopping $1.5 billion.

Let me leave you with one of the lesser known and more interesting facts about the Burj Khalifa:

Did you know that the tip of the sphere of the Burj Khalifa can be seen from up to 95 kilometers away?

