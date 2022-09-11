Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral Date Announced

(CTN News) – The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19.

A palace statement said: “Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth‘s State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days, so the public can pay their respects.”

After reigning for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. Her age was 96.

Across the four UK nations, the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be a bank holiday.

Additionally, it will be declared a Day of National Mourning.

In his capacity as Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk announced arrangements for the coming days.

During the coming days, the monarch’s focus will be on leading the royal family and nation in mourning.

MPs, peers and members of Northern Ireland’s, Scotland’s, and Wales’ legislatures will attend a Westminster Hall presentation of addresses on Monday 12 September.

According to No 10, the King will be joined by Liz Truss for services of reflection in Scotland on Monday, Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and Wales on Friday.

While the King will carry out all necessary state duties in the coming days, his main focus will be leading the royal family, the nation, the realms, and the Commonwealth in mourning His Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

According to the spokesperson, members of the public will be invited to share their grief.

