Connect with us

News

Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral Date Announced
Advertisement

News

Burj Khalifa Ranked Among the World's Top 10 Most-loved Landmarks in the World

News

Hotels Occupancy Rates Bounce Back in Thailand

Cryptocurrency News

Cryptocurrency Advertising Rules Tightened in Thailand

News

Man Shoots Wife's Lover 3 Times in Resort Spa Hot Tub

News

India's Pharma Companies on the Forefront of Covid19 Vaccines

Entertainment News

Dolly Parton Has Remade Her Hit Song "9 To 5" As A Duet, With Kelly Clarkson.

Health News

One More Person in the U.S. Dies After Contracting Monkeypox

News

Gamers in Thailand Targeted by Online Scammers

News

Bernard Shaw, Longtime CNN Anchor, Has Died At 82

News Sports

Aaron Judge Hits His 55th Home Run And Keeps Pace With His 65th

News

Monkeypox Cases Dropping, But Racial Disparities Growing

News World News

Britain and the World Morn the Death Queen Elizabeth II Aged 96

News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96

News

Water Pumps Fail in Rangsit, Causing A Dangerous Flood

News

Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision At Balmoral

News Southern Thailand

Koh Samui Garbage Truck Runs Over British Tourists, 1 Killed

News

Grandma, 81 Survives After Being Swept 12 Miles Down River

Crime News

School Teacher Accused of Molesting 22 Children

Health News

Thai Public Health Ministry to Procure 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine For Children

News

Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral Date Announced

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral Date Announced

(CTN News) – The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19.

A palace statement said: “Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth‘s State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days, so the public can pay their respects.”

After reigning for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. Her age was 96.

Across the four UK nations, the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be a bank holiday.

Additionally, it will be declared a Day of National Mourning.

In his capacity as Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk announced arrangements for the coming days.

skysports queen elizabeth ii 5891953

During the coming days, the monarch’s focus will be on leading the royal family and nation in mourning.

MPs, peers and members of Northern Ireland’s, Scotland’s, and Wales’ legislatures will attend a Westminster Hall presentation of addresses on Monday 12 September.

According to No 10, the King will be joined by Liz Truss for services of reflection in Scotland on Monday, Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and Wales on Friday.

While the King will carry out all necessary state duties in the coming days, his main focus will be leading the royal family, the nation, the realms, and the Commonwealth in mourning His Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

According to the spokesperson, members of the public will be invited to share their grief.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

 you can also visit USNIB