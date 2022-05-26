Boris Johnson’s Staff Got Drunk, Brawled & Abused Cleaners During Covid Lockdowns

(CTN News) – According to the long-awaited investigation into the lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall and Downing Street, the staff members present at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s birthday party were drunk, puked, and fought. A six-pack of beer and hundreds of sandwiches were available. Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, released the report on Wednesday. Additional photos of Boris Johnson were included in the report.

Gray argued that the leadership in Boris Johnson’s government “should bear culpability” for allowing the parties to take place. Email logs were also made public, including several in which employees discussed hiding their party from the press. Some of the behaviors she investigated, such as excessive drinking, have “no explanation.”

The staff was told to avoid waving bottles of wine around while reporters were inside. Boris Johnson also attended a garden party in May 2020, where around 30-40 people were present. In the Downing Street garden, staff were invited to “socially distanced drinks.”

Sue Gray investigated around 16 gatherings

Gray investigated 16 gatherings attended by Boris Johnson and his staff between 2020 and 2021, while people in the United Kingdom were forbidden to socialize. Founder of the Scottish National Party, Ian Blackford said, “The reports of the Prime Minister’s COVID law-breaking were damning. Bottles filled with liquor. People were sitting on each other’s laps. Security had to intervene because the parties were so outrageous and at the center, the Prime Minister gulped a glass.”

Shortly after the report was released, PM Boris Johnson said that he was “humbled” and had learned his lesson. In addition, he said he is fully responsible for everything that happened during his watch. However, he reiterated that the parties became worse after he left. Multiple MPs called for the Prime Minister’s resignation, but he refused.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer slammed Boris Johnson in Parliament

The findings raise questions about whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs when he denied parties took place. Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader, slammed him in Parliament on Wednesday, saying that the investigation proves definitively how individuals within the building regarded the sacrifices of the British people. CNN reports that he also said that this report will be a monument to an administration that believed that there were two sets of rules for everyone. In conversation with Johnson, Starmer said he can’t be a lawmaker and a lawbreaker at the same time, and it’s time for him to leave.