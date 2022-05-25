14 Students, 1 Teacher Killed In Texas School Shooting, Governor says

(CTN News) – 14 children and one teacher were killed as a result of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, marking the 27th school shooting in this year. Governor Greg Abbott of Texas said that the shooter who was behind Tuesday’s incident has been killed.

Governor Abbott said the suspect, who the governor identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, was himself killed, apparently by police officers who responded to the scene after the carjacking.

At present, the details of what led to the midday shooting remain sketchy, according to officials in the immediate aftermath of the incident, which occurred at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

He shot and killed 14 students and injured a teacher in the most horrific, incomprehensible way, Abbott told reporters Thursday morning. Mr. Ramos, the shooter, is dead and responding officers are believed to have killed him, Abbott said.

According to reports, the Texas shooting is the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018, when 17 people were killed.