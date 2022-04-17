UK PM Boris Johnson And Other Top Officials Are Banned From Entering Russia

(CTN News) – The Kremlin has banned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and 12 other Downing Street officials from entering the Russian Federation in retaliation. In a statement released on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs attributed the ban to ‘unprecedented hostile actions’, including the imposition of sanctions on Kremlin officials. According to the ministry, the ‘Stop List’ may be expanded in the coming days in the midst of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

Russia bans entry for Boris Johnson

“The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine by supplying lethal weapons to the Kyiv regime and coordinating similar measures with NATO. London’s instigation is also unacceptable, as it is pushing not only its Western allies but also other countries into implementing anti-Russian sanctions, which are futile and counterproductive,” the ministry said in a statement CNN Reorted.

Last week, Liz Truss announced new sanctions against 206 Russians, including Sergei Lavrov’s wife. 206 individuals are listed, including 178 separatists, six oligarchs, their close associates, and employees, as well as 22 other individuals. Moscow announced the ban on Saturday, claiming London has started an information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions to contain it, and strangling its economy.

The UK assures unwavering support to Kyiv

Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on Saturday, April 9, to discuss the prevailing situation and to outline their future strategies. The new package of financial & military aid is a testament to the United States’ commitment to Zelenskyy’s fight against Russia’s barbaric campaign.

PM Boris Johnson has stated on numerous occasions that he is open to sending Ukraine ‘defensive weapons’ in principle. The UK provides defense support to Ukrainian troops as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.

