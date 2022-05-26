UAE Announces Gulf’s First Reported Case Of Monkeypox

(CTN News) – The United Arab Emirates announced a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, stating that it was “fully prepared” for such an event.

In the Middle East, the UAE is believed to be just the second country after Israel to detect monkeypox, whose appearance in a number of countries has caused alarm since the coronavirus pandemic.

A 29-year-old woman from West Africa was found with the infection and is receiving medical treatment, the Ministry of Health and Prevention reported.

A ministry statement said, “We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients.”.

A comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients, and precautionary measures have been prepared by the technical advisory team for pandemic control.”

monkeypox Symptoms include As well as causing fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face, monkeypox is not usually fatal.

Contact with skin lesions or body fluids of an infected person can transmit the virus.

Despite outbreaks in Europe and North America, the World Health Organization said Monday that the risk of the disease spreading widely among the general population is very low.

The WHO said it was possible to stop transmission outside endemic countries in Central and West Africa, noting that fewer than 200 confirmed and suspected cases had been recorded since early May in Australia, Europe, and North America.