26.7 C
Bangkok
type here...
Health

UAE Announces Gulf’s First Reported Case Of Monkeypox

By Arsi Mughal
0
4
UAE Announces Gulf's First Reported Case Of Monkeypox
UAE Announces Gulf's First Reported Case Of Monkeypox

Must read

(CTN News) – The United Arab Emirates announced a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, stating that it was “fully prepared” for such an event.

In the Middle East, the UAE is believed to be just the second country after Israel to detect monkeypox, whose appearance in a number of countries has caused alarm since the coronavirus pandemic.

A 29-year-old woman from West Africa was found with the infection and is receiving medical treatment, the Ministry of Health and Prevention reported.

A ministry statement said, “We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients.”.

A comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients, and precautionary measures have been prepared by the technical advisory team for pandemic control.”

Related: Monkeypox Virus Outbreaks Are Containable: WHO Says

monkeypox Symptoms include As well as causing fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face, monkeypox is not usually fatal.

Contact with skin lesions or body fluids of an infected person can transmit the virus.

Despite outbreaks in Europe and North America, the World Health Organization said Monday that the risk of the disease spreading widely among the general population is very low.

The WHO said it was possible to stop transmission outside endemic countries in Central and West Africa, noting that fewer than 200 confirmed and suspected cases had been recorded since early May in Australia, Europe, and North America.

Related CTN News:

Kerala Should Be Vigilant, Officials Should Create Awareness On Monkeypox Disease: Health Minister
Pfizer-BioNTech Says 3 COVID Shots Protect Children Under 5
3rd Round Of Free COVID Tests Kits: Here’s How To Order The At-Home Tests
Previous articleMega Millions Next Drawing On Friday, May 27, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $157 Million
Next articleJosh Duggar To Spend 12 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks