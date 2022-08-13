Connect with us

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai
Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Tropical storm Mulan has caused a flood disaster in northern Thailand after days of heavy rainfall. According to the Meteorological Department, Thailand’s north and northeastern provinces have experienced flooding and overflowing waterways.

Affected provinces include Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanuloke, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, and Udon Thani.

In Chiang Rai, the Governor ordered officials to assist villagers who still suffering from flooding and could not drain their homes. The Khua Krae River overflowed and inundated homes, causing major flood damage.

The flood and landslide prevention and control center reported that 1,081 households were damaged by this flooding in eight districts, 26 subdistricts, and 185 villages. Those affected by flash floods and mudslides need immediate assistance.

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Ban Du Chiang Rai Flood Disaster

In Chiang Rai city, houses, shops, and about 2kms of the Phahonyothin Road were flooded. After a sandbag wall was breached, the river overflowed and inundated Ban Du and Mae Chan districts.

The governor has ordered government agencies to prepare for more flash floods and mudslides in disaster-prone areas.

In Nan Province, a flood warning siren sounded at 6.45am today in the Tha Wang Pha district, warning residents of river overflows. A total of 125.5mm of rain fell in Tha Wang Pha district and 175.2mm in Thung Chang district in the past 24 hours.

flooding chiang rai, nan province

Mudslides in Nan Province

Landslides blocked roads between Lak Lai and Bo Kluea in two villages of the Bo Kluea district. Road officials have been trying to clear the road of mud, fallen trees, and rocks. Residents of four villages in the district have been advised to seek refuge on higher ground.

The provincial government has issued flood disaster warnings for Phichit, a region near the Phetchabun and Noen Maprang mountains. Rice fields covering 800 hectares have been flooded.

Troops have helped people in Phitsanuloke, and sandbag walls have been erected to protect them from flooding.

The Interior Minister, Gen. Anupong Paochinda, has instructed provincial governors to make arrangements for the impact of tropical storm Mula.
He ordered governors to provide swift flood disaster assistance to those affected by flash floods and mudslides. He also ordered government agencies to prepare for more flash floods and mudslides in disaster-prone areas.
