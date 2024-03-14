Connect with us

Alberts Undecided On Texas A&M Offer, Nebraska Assistant Director Reports
Alberts Undecided On Texas A&M Offer, Nebraska Assistant Director Reports

12 seconds ago

Alberts Undecided On Texas A&M Offer, Nebraska Assistant Director Reports

(CTN News) – Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, has not made a final decision regarding whether to accept the position at Texas A&M, his top assistant said Wednesday.

An individual with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Texas A&M was close to hiring Alberts. Due to the deal being still being finalized, the individual spoke on condition of anonymity.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon, executive associate athletic director Doug Ewald stated that Alberts was still considering the offer.

The decision has not yet been made, according to Ewald.

I sent a text message to Alberts seeking comment, but he did not respond.

Alberts is expected to replace Ross Bjork, who served as athletic director at A&M for five years before he was recruited by Ohio State recently.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers would be owed $4,120 million in damages if resigned this year after signing a contract extension through 2031 last July. This year, he will receive a base salary of $1.7 million.

Alberts was an All-America linebacker for the Cornhuskers in the early 1990s, was drafted fifth overall in the 1994 NFL draft, and retired after three injury-plagued seasons with the Indianapolis Colts in 1997.

His career in athletic administration began after he worked as a TV college football analyst. In July 2021, he was hired as athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha following his tenure from 2009 to the present.

The opportunity to attend the University of Nebraska, in addition to my faith and family, has resulted in everything I have materially and otherwise,” he said at the time. The responsibility of this position does not come lightly to me.”

During Alberts’ tenure at Nebraska, he was tasked with bringing life back to a program that had fallen on hard times in the years following its dominant run during the 1990s.

After firing Scott Frost in 2022, he hired Matt Rhule, a popular hire who will begin his second season as coach. Additionally, he oversaw fundraising for a $175 million football stadium and announced plans last year for Memorial Stadium renovation to the tune of $450 million.

Staff members at Nebraska’s athletic department were surprised to learn that Alberts may be leaving the department.

In the event that Alberts is hired at Texas A&M, it would mark the third recent departure of a key leader in Nebraska’s university system. It has been seven months since President Ted Carter was appointed Ohio State’s president, and his successor has yet to be named.

Chancellor Ronnie Green announced his retirement 15 months ago, and Rodney Bennett succeeded him last summer.

