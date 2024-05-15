Apple Reports a Decline In App Store Fraud Of $1.8 Billion Last Year

(CTN News) – “Potentially fraudulent transactions” worth $7 billion in Apple’s iOS App Store have been declined between 2020 and 2023, Apple announced on Tuesday morning.

Apple disclosed preventing potentially fraudulent transactions totaling $1.8 billion in 2023, a decrease from $2 billion in 2022. Between 2020 and 2023, it also prevented the use of an estimated 14 million stolen credit cards and 3.3 million accounts for transactions.

Self-reported corporate metrics are intended to convey a narrative. In its blog post, Apple has consistently maintained that its mobile ecosystem “establishes the benchmark for security, dependability, and user experience.”

Contradictory accounts proliferate, including the developer case that Apple resolved in the autumn of 2022 concerning fraudulent activities, unfair app rejections, and scams.

I/O, the developer conference hosted by Google, commences concurrently with the publication of Apple’s blog post. Mountain View has piloted a novel automated anti-fraud solution for Google Play in recent months, indicating that artificial intelligence is intensifying competition in the mobile security industry.

Apple faces additional scrutiny regarding ecosystem integrity from regulators. The Digital Markets Act of the European Union has mandated that Apple permit third-party app stores and app sideloading as of February. It must permit developers to utilize payment technologies from third parties rather than its own. Apple asserts that the transparency of the DMA undermines iOS security.

Today’s publication of Apple’s “fourth annual fraud prevention analysis” investigates the App Store ecosystem’s capacity to avert fraudulent activities and other complications prior to the intervention of EU regulators.

It also appears to be a marketing ploy directed at EU developers, who now have access to iOS customers via distribution channels other than the App Store.

App Store integrity framework

More than 1.7 million app submissions were denied by Apple in 2023 for failing to comply with its “stringent” privacy, security, and content guidelines, the company disclosed. To prevent App Store fraud, the company also terminated more than 374 million developer and consumer accounts and removed “approximately” 152 million ratings and reviews.

As per a blog post by Apple, the number of developer accounts closed in 2023 decreased from 428,000 in 2022 to roughly 118,000. The decrease in performance is ascribed to “ongoing enhancements” in the prevention of potentially fraudulent accounts, without specifying the modifications.

Apple denied the enrollment of more than 91,000 developers for “fraud concerns” and forbade them from uploading “problematic apps” to the App Store in late 2018.

Apple claims approximately 500 members comprise its App Review team, which evaluates each submitted application. The team is reportedly responsible for evaluating 132,500 applications per week and assisted over 192,000 developers in releasing their initial app on the App Store by 2023.

Apple stated that its App inspection workflow detects and prevents fraud and other damages through a combination of automated and human inspection. In 2023, Apple declined nearly 1.7 million application proposals on the grounds of “various reasons, including breaches of privacy and fraudulent behavior.”

Among the ways malicious actors damage customers is by deceiving them, including by posing as harmless applications.

It stated that App Review identified applications that were initially misrepresented as innocuous products, such as puzzle games and photo editors, but later changed into pirate movie streaming platforms, illegal gambling apps, or fraudulent and predatory loan providers after they were reviewed.

Apple also said it identified and removed financial services apps that used complex and malicious social engineering to defraud users.

“These apps offered fraudulent financial and investment services and impersonated known services to facilitate phishing campaigns.” In the previous year, App Store reviewers removed 40,000 applications developed by bait-and-switch companies.

