India Isolates Omicron BF.7 Strain to Test the Efficacy Of Covid-19 Vaccines

(CTN News) – A sample of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with the Omicron BF.7 sub-lineage, which is thought to be responsible for the rise of Covid-19 cases in numerous nations, including China, has been successfully isolated by India.

According to official government sources, the isolated sample is being examined to see how well the current immunizations work.

According to a source, researchers are looking into how well the existing vaccinations prevent infections or other severe illnesses brought on by the new sub-variant.

Since July, India has recorded four instances of Covid-19 brought on by the BF.7 variety.

According to reports, three instances have been recorded from Gujarat, and one case has also been verified in Odisha.

They said all four patients either had no or moderate symptoms and fully recovered.

In the first occurrence, a 60-year-old man from Ahmedabad tested positive for Covid, and his sample included the sub-variant BF.7, according to a report from July.

According to the state health agency, he had a cough and a little temperature. A 57-year-old guy from the Sola region was the subject of the second case in Ahmedabad.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) representatives, the guy is presently recuperating in Australia. They said that the case’s close contacts had not experienced any symptoms.

The guy also reportedly had a dry cough and a low-grade temperature. A 61-year-old lady who had just immigrated to Vadodara from the US provided the sample from which the sub-variant was discovered.

On September 18, she tested positive after arriving in the city on September 11. She was recommended to undergo a test since she had indications of Covid.

According to the authorities, the BF.7 sub-variant was discovered in a 57-year-old lady in Odisha who had the Covid test because she needed to go to the US.

They said that she had no symptoms. According to experts, although the sub-variant is to blame for an increase in new Covid cases in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, it would take some time for India to evaluate its effects.

According to Dr. N K Mehra, an emeritus scientist at the ICMR, “Omicron BF.7 has a reproduction value of more than 10, meaning each person infected by the variety may infect at least 10 others,” adding that so far, there hasn’t been a noticeably increased number of cases.

Related CTN News:

Why are Some Places Imposing COVID Testing On Visitors From China?