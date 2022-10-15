Connect with us

New COVID Variant Alert: Omicron BF.7 Symptoms, Prevention, And More

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

21 seconds ago

on

New COVID Variant Alert Omicron BF.7 Symptoms, Prevention, And More

(CTN News) – Omicron variant BF.7 spread to more provinces in China on Monday, less than a week after it was first detected in Inner Mongolia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have warned about COVID-19, which continuously evolves and accumulates mutations over time.

Coronavirus sub-variants are spreading fast worldwide, thanks to a new variant. BF.7, also known as BA.5.2.1.7, is a new variation of the virus becoming more immunologically evasive.

BF.7 can escape antibodies from earlier illnesses or vaccinations better than other omicron subvariants. Scientists warn that the “Omicron spawn” might take over within a few weeks.

BF.7 prevalence in the United States has doubled over the past two weeks, going from 0.8% to 1.7%.

According to a data repository updated daily by researchers from universities in the UK, Australia, and Belgium, BF.7 accounts for 25% of infections in Belgium. At 10% each, Germany and France follow.

On October 10, less than a week after being discovered in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the novel Omicron variation spread to more provinces.

World Health Organization has warned about the fast-spreading BF.7 variation and expects it to become dominant.

October 11 was the first time the new type was discovered in Guangdong Province in Shenzhen, South China.

Covid BF.7 symptoms

Covid BF.7 symptoms are the same as the original variant. Some symptoms include a sore throat, congestion, fatigue, cough, and runny nose.

Covid BF.7 prevention

When people have the virus, they can spread it even if they don’t have symptoms.

Here are some ways to prevent Covid BF.7. Meet people outside whenever possible. Open the windows and doors if you’re meeting people inside.

Avoid crowded places and meet as few people as possible. Wash your hands often or sanitize them throughout the day.

