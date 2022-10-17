Omicron BF.7: Will Diwali Trigger Another Wave Of COVID in India?

(CTN News) – A new sub-variant of Omicron’s BA.5.1.7 is said to be highly infectious and have a greater potential for spreading.

In a recent report, it has been reported that the first case of OmicronBF.7 has been detected in India. The Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre has detected the disease.

The recent surge in covid-19 cases in China has been attributed to two variants of the virus, Omicron BF.7 and BA.5.1.7, health experts have advised caution.

As a result of the emergence of these new sub-variants capable of overriding immunity, it is important to take appropriate precautions ahead of the upcoming five-day festival of Diwali that is set to commence on the 22nd of October.

According to two studies, the BF.7 subvariant of the omicron is more likely to be able to escape antibodies that earlier illnesses or vaccinations have induced than many of the other subvariants.

We cannot remain unaffected by Covid-19 for the next two or three weeks. Covid-19 is still circulating, and new variants are being reported in different parts of the world.

Therefore, it is important that we take precautions since the festivals are just a few days away,” said Dr. N.K. Arora, Chairman, National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI).).

Delhi sees a surge in covid Omicron cases.

During the Diwali festival, Delhi is again experiencing an increase in cases of Covid-19, with the test positivity rate surpassing 2%.

On Saturday, Delhi saw 135 fresh cases of Covid-19 despite no fatalities reported.

In the city on Friday, 112 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.75%, while 130 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.84% on Thursday.

During the first two days of the week (Monday and Tuesday), the city recorded 67 and 97 cases, respectively.

Covid cases shoot up across the country.

There has been an increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, with Mumbai reporting 180 new cases on Saturday.

There were 163 new virus cases in Karnataka, whereas 28 and 68 were reported in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively.

Covid Omicron BF.7 symptoms

Symptoms of Covid BF.7 include sore throat, congestion, fatigue, cough, and runny nose.

Related CTN News:

New COVID Variant Alert: Omicron BF.7 Symptoms, Prevention, And More