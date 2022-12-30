Connect with us

News Asia

Pakistan's Economy had its Worst-Performing Year
Advertisement

News Asia

India Isolates Omicron BF.7 Strain to Test the Efficacy Of Covid-19 Vaccines

News News Asia

Grand Diamond City Casino Destroyed 19 Dead, 108 Injured

News News Asia

People in China Rush to Book Travel as Border Restrictions Lifted

News News Asia

South Korea Lifts Ban on Adult Fantasy Dolls

News Asia News

South Korean Military Fires Warning Shots After N.Korea Launches Drones

News Asia News

Japan Snowstorm Leaves 17 Dead, Dozens Injured

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Cases Are Expected To Double In Zhejiang, China

News Asia

China Reports ‘Zero Covid Death’ For 2nd Successive Day

News Asia News World News

Taliban Bans Female Staff From Working For NGOs

News Asia News

COVID Outbreak Pushes Hong Kong To Re-open China's Border

News News Asia

Airfinity Reveals 5,000 a Day Dying from Covid-19 in China

News News Asia

Chinese Journalist Reveals17.65 Percent of China's Population Has Covid-19

News Asia News

COVID-era Free Food Program Replaced With A Cheaper One In India

News Asia

Japan Releases A Record Budget To Increase Military Expenditures

News Asia

North Korea Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles Amid Tensions With Russia

News News Asia

North Korean Has Stolen an Estimated US$1.2 Billion in Cryptocurrency

News News Asia

Asia's Largest Crime Syndicate Boss to Face Trial in Australia

News News Asia

World Health Organization Raises Concerns Over COVID-19 Severity in China

News News Asia

UN Security Council Demands Military in Myanmar End Violence Immediately

News Asia

Pakistan’s Economy had its Worst-Performing Year

Published

38 seconds ago

on

Pakistan's Economy had its Worst-Performing Year

(CTN News) – According to Mian Usman Zulfiqar, president of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), the top industries suffered in 2022 were textile and related, agriculture, import-based material industries, and autos. The economy of Pakistan will also have difficulties in 2023.

The PBF rated 2022 as Pakistan’s economy’s worst-performing year. The local currency lost Rs 49.80 versus the dollar; the interest rate rose to 16%, the highest level since 1998-1999, double-digit inflation, and a current consumer price index (CPI) of 25%.

The average Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the first five months of FY 2023 is close to 28%.

Zulfiqar urged the nation’s decision-makers to look for a feasible way to pay off the nation’s debt. Without it, our economic development would continue to decline as Pakistan’s burden of paying off its foreign debt and accruing interest rises.

The nation borrows mostly to cover past loans and fund its current account deficit (CAD).

However, the crucial issue of whether developed nations like the US, our strategic allies, will help us pay off or wipe off our debt goes unanswered.

The overall debt of Pakistan is estimated to be approximately 125 billion dollars, which is a significant sum of money for us but not for China and the United States.

On the other hand, our entire debt is dwarfed by large American and Chinese corporations. Even Walmart Inc. of the United States is worth $ 570 billion, and China Petroleum & Chemicals Corporation is $326 billion.

Due to the approaching maturity date of our previous rescheduling obligations, “We need complete rescue come what may.” According to the PBF chairman, a $26 billion loan would be repaid to donors in 2019.

Jahanara Wattoo, vice president of the PBF, said that if we do not seek alternatives, we will be trapped in the IMF and other financial organizations’ vicious cycle, which will cause the rupee to become increasingly weaker.

Their condition is to constantly surpass the currencies of developing nations.

Jahanara Wattoo said that political parties need to recognize that Pakistan cannot afford to implement new economic policies every five years, which is why FDI is declining.

Realizing high-performance scenarios would need institutional change and a shift in the nation’s strategic mindset.

If there are no feasible answers, reducing non-essential imports and dependence on oil may be necessary, save energy, and generate foreign cash by selling strategic shares in successful state-owned businesses.

She noted that the only realistic course of action for 2023 onwards would need incentives for greater production of necessary food products and productivity in the industrial sector.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading