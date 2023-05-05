Connect with us

Health

New Breast Cancer Diagnostic Approach SOLUS: Keeping Up With The Latest
Advertisement

Health

92,000 School Children in Thailand at Risk of Exposure to Narcotics

Health

Medical vs. Cosmetic Dermatology: Understanding the Differences

Health

Top 5 Ways You Can Keep Your Gym Clean

Lifestyles Health

Top 5 Tips: How To Stay Sexually Healthy Without Medication?

Health

Mosquito Bite Causes Murray Valley Encephalitis Death

Health

Top 6 Factors to Consider When Buying E-Liquids for Vaping

Health

Vaping and the Social and Cultural Impact of E-Cigarettes

Health

How Gelato 41 Strain Works? See the Incredible Facts!

Health

CBC Cannabinoid: Everything You Need to Know

Health

Skin Care Trends to Keep an Eye on in 2023

Health

Malaria vaccine: Long-Term Supply, Affordability Concerns

Health

Mosquitoes? Pests May Stay Away From This Scent

Health

Lupus Day 2023 Is A Day To Raise Awareness And Make A Difference

Health

CTI BioPharma To Be Acquired By Sobi For $1.7 Billion

Health

Syneos Health Is Being Acquired For $7.1 Billion By PE Firms

Health

Egg Nutrition Facts: Calories, Protein, Fat And More

Health

Breast Cancer Screenings: Why Starting at Age 40 is Crucial for Early Detection

Health

Tips for Holding Responsible Ayahuasca Ceremonies

Health

Managing Anxiety with Cannabis: Benefits, Risks, and Alternative Treatments

Health

New Breast Cancer Diagnostic Approach SOLUS: Keeping Up With The Latest

Published

1 week ago

on

New Breast Cancer Diagnostic Approach SOLUS: Keeping Up With The Latest

(CTN News) – Breast cancer diagnosis has evolved into an area where new innovations are constantly emerging to improve patient outcomes, which is a field that is constantly evolving.

One such innovative initiative that has the potential to enable breast cancer diagnosis to be revolutionized is the SOLUS project, which is developing a noninvasive biopsy-free approach to breast cancer diagnosis.

As part of the project, significant milestones have been reached in the development of a fully operational system for multimodal imaging, which is currently being validated in clinical trials across the globe.

This fully operative system for multimodal imaging has made a significant contribution to SOLUS’ goal of achieving this objective by developing this fully operative system.

It has the potential to replace the need for invasive biopsies with a less traumatic and more patient-friendly diagnostic solution that is based on its innovative approach.

In addition to this, Solus developed a very compact device that could be the starting point for the development of wearable devices that can monitor important diagnostic parameters and tissue parameters, such as blood parameters and tissue composition, in the future.

Using the information obtained from the tissue compositions of 24 women in one trial, the initial results found that the system had 91% sensitivity and 75% specificity when compared to the information obtained from the tissue compositions.

As a result of obtaining information also from B-mode ultrasound on morphology, as well as shear wave elastography on stiffness, there will hopefully be an improvement in the diagnostic efficiency.

In spite of this, as the clinical validation for the project is still ongoing, it has yet to be determined if the project will have a significant impact on diagnosing breast cancer.

The SOLUS project coordinator, Paola Taroni, stated that so far the project has not been able to have an impact on breast cancer diagnosis.

It is hoped that if the proposed approach proves successful, it will reduce the number of breast biopsies that are currently performed after a false positive mammogram.

This will not only benefit the patients, but also the healthcare system, since it will save them unnecessary invasive examinations, and it will also save them money as well.

The assistance from the EU funding played a significant role in enabling the project breakthroughs, which is certain.

In addition to the EU dimension of the project, Taroni points out that the project was able to bring together experts from several fields, including applied physics and photonics, electronics, tomographic reconstruction and breast cancer imaging.

As a result of this approach, the project has been able to combine actors from academia, research centers, and small and medium-sized enterprises who each bring a different approach to research, leading to a successful balance which has enabled the project to achieve its goals.

SEE ALSO:

The Presence Of Bird Flu Is Suspected In Southern Indiana

Best Online Triathlon Training Plans and Programs: Achieve Your Fitness Goals

New Zika Vaccine Goes Through Its First Human Trial
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs