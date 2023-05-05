New Breast Cancer Diagnostic Approach SOLUS: Keeping Up With The Latest

(CTN News) – Breast cancer diagnosis has evolved into an area where new innovations are constantly emerging to improve patient outcomes, which is a field that is constantly evolving.

One such innovative initiative that has the potential to enable breast cancer diagnosis to be revolutionized is the SOLUS project, which is developing a noninvasive biopsy-free approach to breast cancer diagnosis.

As part of the project, significant milestones have been reached in the development of a fully operational system for multimodal imaging, which is currently being validated in clinical trials across the globe.

This fully operative system for multimodal imaging has made a significant contribution to SOLUS’ goal of achieving this objective by developing this fully operative system.

It has the potential to replace the need for invasive biopsies with a less traumatic and more patient-friendly diagnostic solution that is based on its innovative approach.

In addition to this, Solus developed a very compact device that could be the starting point for the development of wearable devices that can monitor important diagnostic parameters and tissue parameters, such as blood parameters and tissue composition, in the future.

Using the information obtained from the tissue compositions of 24 women in one trial, the initial results found that the system had 91% sensitivity and 75% specificity when compared to the information obtained from the tissue compositions.

As a result of obtaining information also from B-mode ultrasound on morphology, as well as shear wave elastography on stiffness, there will hopefully be an improvement in the diagnostic efficiency.

In spite of this, as the clinical validation for the project is still ongoing, it has yet to be determined if the project will have a significant impact on diagnosing breast cancer.

The SOLUS project coordinator, Paola Taroni, stated that so far the project has not been able to have an impact on breast cancer diagnosis.

It is hoped that if the proposed approach proves successful, it will reduce the number of breast biopsies that are currently performed after a false positive mammogram.

This will not only benefit the patients, but also the healthcare system, since it will save them unnecessary invasive examinations, and it will also save them money as well.

The assistance from the EU funding played a significant role in enabling the project breakthroughs, which is certain.

In addition to the EU dimension of the project, Taroni points out that the project was able to bring together experts from several fields, including applied physics and photonics, electronics, tomographic reconstruction and breast cancer imaging.

As a result of this approach, the project has been able to combine actors from academia, research centers, and small and medium-sized enterprises who each bring a different approach to research, leading to a successful balance which has enabled the project to achieve its goals.

