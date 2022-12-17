Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

on

TDOT Salt Pile In Humphreys County Has a Human Heart

(CTN News) – TDOT  It has been reported by Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis that a human heart implant has been found in a salt pile in Humphreys County, Tennessee.

As a crime scene investigator, I have been to some crazy things in my time, but I think this is by far one of the most unusual crime scenes I have ever been to.”

He said that a worker found an “adult male human heart” at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility located on Highway 70E in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15 as a result of an investigation.

There is a crime scene here and we are treating it as such. There are a number of investigators TDOT working very diligently to find anything else that may be present at this location, said Sheriff Davis.

In order to conduct a larger search, investigators from the sheriff’s office, McEwen Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will meet with officials from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

At the moment, we do not believe the safety of anyone is in question at this time, according to Sheriff Davis.

According to Sheriff Davis, they are looking for other remains if they can be found, “if there are any other remains to be found.”

“We are searching the area where the item was found in order to locate it. Sheriff Davis stated that the car was found in a salt pile, where TDOT is preparing for a severe weather event.

At the beginning, they thought it was a rock,” he said. Basically, what salt does to it is that it dries it out.

It has been speculated that it could have been there for just a few weeks, Sheriff Davis told the press. He explained that due to the dehydration process of salt, a precise timeline may be difficult to determine. In addition, the salt could be dehydrated over a long period of time.

He said the heart had been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for examination. There was an adult male involved in the incident, and I would like to reiterate that.

As a result, TDOT is working with us to try and find any kind of information regarding where the salt came from and when it was brought in,” said Friedman.

As part of the investigation, the TBI also released the following statement: The 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch has requested that TBI agents work with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the discovery of a human heart at TDOT’s salt facility in McEwen on Thursday.

TBI agents are working along with deputies from the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department.  As a result of the initial examination, an adult male’s heart was determined to be the one found in this corpse.

The DNA of the sample will be tested in an effort to determine its origin in the future. Investigations into this matter remain active and ongoing.

What does TDOT stand for?

Welcome to the Tennessee Department of Transportation! Transportation is so basic that many of us overlook its overwhelming importance in our daily lives.

