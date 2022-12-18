COVID Patients Have a Higher Surgical Risk

(CTN News) – In the case of patients undergoing surgery at any time after having been diagnosed with COVID, the chances of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from the time when COVID was diagnosed.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center found that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously believed.

After surgery, this trend lasts up to 13 months, which is longer than previously thought. According to the authors, the report was published in the JAMA Network Open journal on December 14.

In the study, the researchers analyzed data from electronic health records from 3,997 adult surgical patients with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection who underwent surgery at VUMC from March 2020 to December 2021. As a result, the median time from the diagnosis of COVID to surgery was 98 days.

There was a composite analysis done by the team which analyzed the odds of various cardiovascular complications within 30 days following surgery: deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, cerebrovascular accident, myocardial injury, acute kidney injury, and death.

Within the first 100 days after the diagnosis of COVID,

the rate of these 30-day composite outcomes dropped steeply, dropping from approximately 18% to approximately 10% in the period of 100 days since the diagnosis.

Following diagnosis, the rate of infection continued to decline steadily over the next ten months, reaching approximately 8% after 400 days following the diagnosis of COVID.

The rate at which the risk of infection decreased was unaffected by patients’ availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Compared to previous population studies on this issue, this study is distinguished by tracking surgical outcomes more broadly and using a longer time horizon from the date of diagnosis,” said Robert Freundlich, MD, MSCI, associate professor of Anesthesiology and Biomedical Informatics, who led the study along with fellow critical care physician John Bryant, MD.

As we were halfway through our study, based on postoperative pulmonary outcomes, one medical society issued a recommendation that surgery after COVID-19 should be delayed by up to 12 weeks in more severe cases of COVID,” Freundlich said.

The data relating to this range of cardiovascular problems, however, showed that despite more than a year since the diagnosis of COVID, there was still a trend of subsiding risk in our data with regard to this range of cardiovascular problems.

It should be noted that in any given patient’s case, many factors can influence the timing and type of surgery.

Our results provide further evidence that doctors and patients could benefit from considering the proximity of COVID when planning surgical procedures.

The study was also conducted by Christina Boncyk, MD, MPH, Kimberly Rengel, MD, Vivian Doan, MD, Connor Snarskis, MD, Matthew McEvoy, MD, Karen McCarthy, EdD, Gen Li, MS, and Warren Sandberg, MD, PhD, all of whom worked on the study under the support of the National Institutes of Health (HL148640).

