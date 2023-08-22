Connect with us

Health

Powassan Virus Outbreak Has Been Confirmed In Connecticut With 4 Cases
Advertisement

Health

How Many Cups Of Coffee You Should Drink Daily: Benefits & Potential Risks

Health

Here Are 5 Mosquito-Borne Diseases To Watch Out For This Monsoon

Health

The Emotional Aspect of Molluscum: Coping and Support

Health

Essential 8 Tips for Maintaining Healthy Teeth and a Radiant Smile

Health

7-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan For High Blood Pressure: A Heart-Healthy Approach

Health News

Monitoring An Emerging Covid-19 Variant: BA.2.86's Mutations, Uncertainties, And Global Implications

Health

Breast Cancer Therapy Tukysa Proves Successful In Late-Stage Trials

Health

Malaria Has Been Confirmed As a Locally Acquired Disease In Maryland

Health

Dementia And Divorce: Correlates Of Divorce And Separation

Health

A Recent Study Shows the Administration of the Covid-19 Booster Shot in a Specific Arm may Have an Impact

Health

For Vaccination Jabs, Which Arm Is Best? Here's What Science Just Discovered

Health

The Psoriasis In Children A Parent's Guide To Understanding

Health

The Cold Laser Therapy Device for Back Pain: Exploring the Benefits of Domer Laser

Health

Weight-loss Drugs are Priced Substantially Higher in the U.S. than in Other Countries

Health

Knee Pads: Protecting Your Joints in Active Pursuits

Health

Canada Online Pharmacies: Your Guide to Safe and Convenient Healthcare

Health

EG.5 'Eris' Variant: Key Insights On Its Prevalence In The U.S. & What To Know About New Variant

Health

New Migraine And Sarcoma Medications Have Been Added To The PBS

Health

Teen Smoking: Why Do They Do It? Study Finds Bad Brain Development.

Health

Powassan Virus Outbreak Has Been Confirmed In Connecticut With 4 Cases

Published

2 hours ago

on

Powassan Virus Outbreak Has Been Confirmed In Connecticut With 4 Cases

(CTN News) – According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, four cases of the Powassan virus have been confirmed in the state.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the situation, the implications of tick-borne diseases, and the prevention measures that can be taken in order to combat them.

Connecticut outbreak

There were four patients affected by the illness, two elderly men from Middlesex and Litchfield counties, and two women from Windham and Litchfield counties, all of whom became ill in the month of July.

Risks and characteristics Powassan Virus

Black-legged ticks infected with the Powassan virus are the main vectors for transmitting this virus. There are many symptoms that can be caused by the virus, from mild flu-like illness to severe problems with the central nervous system.

A DPH study revealed that severe cases of this disease may result in the death of the patient and long-term health complications.

Health impacts of confirmation

As a result of laboratory tests done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Laboratory, it was confirmed that the patients were positive for antibodies against the Powassan virus.

As a result of tick bites, the affected individuals had experienced central nervous system diseases and had also reported tick bites on their bodies.

Although they have been discharged from the hospital and are on their way to recovery, this incident highlights the serious health risks associated with tick bites.

Health challenges posed by ticks are on the rise

Dr Goudarz Molaei, a chief scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said that ticks and tick-borne diseases are becoming increasingly a threat to the environment.

There has been a notable increase in tick submissions to the state, particularly black-legged ticks, as compared to previous years.

Invasive tick species have further posed a challenge to public health as a result of their emergence.

The prevention and protection of

Health officials and state officials have emphasized the importance of preventing Powassan virus transmission by taking preventive steps to reduce the risk of transmission

. There are recommendations for residents to use insect repellent, avoid tick-prone areas, and perform thorough tick checks after outdoor activities in order to prevent the spread of ticks. It is possible to significantly reduce the chances of infection by taking these precautions.

SEE ALSO:

How Many Cups Of Coffee You Should Drink Daily: Benefits & Potential Risks

Here Are 5 Mosquito-Borne Diseases To Watch Out For This Monsoon

The Emotional Aspect of Molluscum: Coping and Support
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs