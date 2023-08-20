Here Are 5 Mosquito-Borne Diseases To Watch Out For This Monsoon

(CTN News) – As we approach World Mosquito Day 2023, it is important to remember that persist in bothering us throughout the year.

However, it is during the monsoon season that these tiny buzzing insects are at their most active and can cause serious diseases such as Malaria, Chickengunia, and Dengue fever.

In this article, I have compiled a list of the top mosquito-borne diseases that can be contracted by people.

Mosquito-borne diseases in India: World Mosquito Day 2023

Malaria

Every year, millions of Indians suffer from malaria, one of the most common and prevalent mosquito-borne diseases that are transmitted by mosquitoes.

A surge in Malaria cases has been reported soon after the arrival of monsoon in many parts of the country. Plasmodium is a parasite belonging to the genus Plasmodium that causes malaria.

Humans are most commonly infected with this virus by way of bites. It is commonly characterized by symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, and flu-like symptoms.

Dengue

It is very likely that if you do nothing about the water collected in your backyards and sewers during the rainy season, then you will be waiting for those unwanted guests who might bring Dengue with them.

The Aedes is responsible for the transmission of dengue by breeding in stagnant water bodies in which the breeds.

It is very common for these insects to lay their eggs in stagnant water that can be found at construction sites, hot water tanks, swimming pools, plants, sewers, etc. A few of its symptoms include discomfort in the eyes, muscle pain, joint pain, etc.

Chikungunya

Viruses that cause this disease are transmitted by mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti species. As part of the symptoms of the disease, fever, swelling of joints, muscle pains, joint discomfort, rashes, headaches are some of the more common ones.

Zika virus

In addition to mosquitoes, Aedes are also responsible for transmitting the Zika virus. It can also lead to birth defects and even neurological disorders as a result of its effects.

There are many similarities between the symptoms of this disease and those of dengue fever.

A fever, headache, rash, joint pain, red eyes, and other symptoms are some of the symptoms of this disease. To protect themselves from mosquito bites, it is recommended that people wear full clothing, use repellent products and use them regularly.

Yellow fever

This is another virus that is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. As a result of the disease, people can suffer from symptoms such as mild fever, chills, loss of appetite, nausea, back pain, headache, fatigue, and fatigue-related symptoms.

