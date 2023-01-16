Pfizer’s Covid Drug Paxlovid Not Easy To Get In China

(CTN News) – In case his 83-year-old father caught Covid-19, Li became anxious about finding a treatment for the virus sweeping Beijing last month when he noticed his father coughing and complaining of body aches.

Patients could only get Paxlovid prescribed if they were admitted to hospital, and only if the drug was in stock.

A CT scan revealed his lungs were infected. However, the first hospital they visited turned them away, saying there were no beds available. This is why Li did not give his name for sensitive reasons.

It took a further antigen test and a second CT scan before the hospital agreed to prescribe the drug after two more days of frantic calls to family and friends.

Li was worried that his father’s treatment had taken too long, as he was in an intensive Covid care unit.

“I don’t know if Paxlovid will help him. He already had the virus for a week when he got the medicine,” Li told Reuters.

Pray is all we can do now.”

He lost his father that day.

According to Li, local media and online posts, it is difficult to obtain Paxlovid in China.

A clinical trial has found that Paxlovid, which combines two antiviral drugs, reduces hospitalisations by around 90% in high-risk patients.

As soon as the government started relaxing its strict containment policy in December, Paxlovid became widely used in China, and the Covid epidemic began.

Supply ramping up

Despite Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s claim last week that thousands of courses of Paxlovid were shipped to China last year and millions more in the past few weeks, Chinese authorities have acknowledged that supplies are still insufficient to meet demand.

In order to secure an adequate supply of Paxlovid in China, Pfizer is actively working with Chinese authorities and stakeholders. Covid-19 remains a priority for Chinese patients, and we will partner with the Chinese government to provide treatment.

Merck’s (MRK.N) Covid antiviral drug has been approved by China, while Japan’s Shionogi (4507.T) has also been approved.

In theory, patients would only have to pay 198 yuan ($29) for Paxlovid, a tenth of its regular price because it is covered by state insurance.

Patients must rely on media reports, word-of-mouth, or even import through gray market channels because China does not provide data about how many treatment courses are available.

Due to a huge wave of Covid-19 infections, those who find a supplier often have to pay exorbitant prices.

Health checks at United Family Healthcare hospital in Guangdong cost patients 6,000 yuan ($891) before they could get Paxlovid priced at 2,300 yuan.

Reuters’ request for comment was unanswered.

According to Airfinity, over 22 million COVID courses will be needed in China alone over the next five months.

Pfizer’s drug can also be bought online for 2,170 yuan with a prescription, but it always sells out.

TAPLOVID

Others told Reuters they bought Paxlovid on the gray market. Others wanted it just in case they had sick relatives.

China’s Chen Jun, a resident of Hainan Province, said he bought Paxlovid from a supplier introduced by a business partner.

He paid 20,000 yuan ($2,972) on Jan. 2 for two boxes for his elderly parents, who suffer from cancer.

Once your family members need it, “you’ll think it’s cheap,” he said. One box of medicine costs 20,000 yuan.”

Ray said he got two boxes from the US, where supplies are still plentiful and prescriptions can be obtained online.

They don’t ask questions,” he said. After making the online purchase, he asked a friend to help courier it to China.

The analyst at a Chinese securities house requested anonymity since the subject is sensitive, but said his boss went to Hong Kong to buy Paxlovid to gift clients.

SEE ALSO:

4 Simple Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress And Stay Calm

Pfizer Bivalent COVID Shot May be Linked to Stroke, Says CDC