Liver Disease Linked To Fast Food Consumption

(CTN News) – Fast food consumption is associated with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a serious condition in which fat builds up in the Liver Disease.

According to the study, people with obesity or diabetes who consume 20% or more of their daily calories from fast food have severely elevated levels of fat in their liver.

A fifth or more of the general population’s diet is fast food, resulting in moderate Liver Disease fat increases.

Obesity and diabetes increase liver damage risk.

Resolutions for the new year have begun.

People are motivated to reduce fast-food consumption by a study from Keck Medicine of USC published on January 10, 2013.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, in which fat builds up in the Liver Disease, is associated with eating fast food.

Fast food consumers with obesity or diabetes who consume 20% or more of their daily calories from fast food have severely elevated levels of fat in their liver. People who eat fast food more than half the time have moderate increases in liver fat.

Ani Kardashian, MD, a hepatologist with Keck Medicine and lead author of the study, said that healthy livers contain a small amount of fat, usually less than 5%. The severe rise in liver fat in those with obesity or diabetes is likely due to their increased susceptibility to fat buildup.”

Fast food has been linked to obesity and diabetes in previous research, but this is the first study to show how fast food adversely impacts liver health.

Fast food, which is high in carbohydrates and fat, can also harm the liver in relatively modest amounts. Fast-food eaters may think they aren’t doing harm by eating one meal a day at a restaurant. They risk their livers if that one meal equals one-fifth of their daily calories.”

In nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, also known as liver steatosis, scarring of the liver can cause liver cancer or failure. More than 30% of Americans suffer from liver steatosis.

The 2017-2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey was analyzed by Kardashian and colleagues to determine the impact of fast-food consumption on liver steatosis.

According to the study, fast food refers to meals from drive-throughs and restaurants without waiters.

Researchers compared the fatty liver measurements of approximately 4,000 adults with their fast-food consumption by evaluating their fatty liver measurements.

52% of respondents ate fast food. Fast food accounts for one-fifth or more of their daily calories. Liver fat levels rose in only 29% of survey subjects.

Even after data were adjusted for age, gender, race, ethnicity, alcohol use, and physical activity, the association between liver steatosis and a 20% diet of fast food remained unchanged.

In the last 50 years, fast-food consumption has been up regardless of socioeconomic status, said Kardashian. “We’ve also seen a significant rise in fast-food dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly due to the decline in full-service restaurant dining. Fat livers have increased even more since the survey.”

In particular, patients with obesity or diabetes who are at high risk of developing a fatty liver from fast food might benefit from more nutrition education. Diet is the only way to treat liver steatosis.

What is the most common cause of liver disease?

The most common causes are hepatitis and other viruses, and alcohol abuse. Other medical problems can also cause it. The damage to the liver usually can’t be reversed. The goal of treatment is to slow down the buildup of scar tissue and prevent or treat any problems that happen.

SEE ALSO:

4 Simple Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress And Stay Calm