Connect with us

Health

Pfizer Bivalent COVID Shot May be Linked to Stroke, Says CDC
Advertisement

News Asia Covid-19 Health

COVID-Related Deaths In China Reach 60,000, Peak Has Passed

Health

CDC, Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases

Health

Deep Tissue Massage Therapy: 3 Ways it Can Address Muscles Stiffness and Other Complexities

Health

Factors to Consider When Choosing an Ideal Business Trip Massage Firm

Health

In Rural China, COVID Will Peak In 2-3 Months

Health

Grapefruit Salting Was Originally a Wartime Solution

Health

Thailand Looks at Rehabilitation Over Incarceration for Drug Addicts

Health

WHO Warns Of COVID Surge During Holiday Season

Health

Mosquitoes Warn NSW Health About Murray Valley Encephalitis

Health

U.S. Avian Flu Hits Grocery Stores In The West

Health

MOPH Plans to Offer Covid-19 Vaccine For Foreigners in Bangkok

Health

PREVENTING CERVICAL CANCER: 4 THINGS TO KNOW

Health

Diabetes And CKD Patients: A Layered Approach

Health

Exercise Can Help Us Survive COVID-19 And Other Diseases

Health

Lip Gloss With Cranberry Proanthocyanidins

Health

Cancer Testing At Home Supported

Health

Winter Pneumonia Prevention 7 Tips

Health

COVID-19 Kills Some In Orange County, But Not Others?

Health

Zero-COVID Ends With The Reopening Of China's Borders

Health

Pfizer Bivalent COVID Shot May be Linked to Stroke, Says CDC

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Pfizer Bivalent COVID Shot May be Linked to Stroke, Says CDC

(CTN News) – (This Jan. 13 item has been resubmitted with a headline change to make clear that the connection to a stroke is conceivable but not conclusive.)

According to early data examined by U.S. health regulators, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 injection from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech could be connected to a specific form of cerebral stroke in older persons.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that a CDC vaccine database had revealed a potential safety issue in which people 65 and older were more likely to experience an ischemic stroke 21 days after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent shot than they were to do so between days 22 and 44.

Blockages in the arteries that provide blood to the brain cause an ischemic stroke sometimes called brain ischemia.

According to the FDA and CDC, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, other nations’ databases, and Pfizer databases, BioNTech did not identify this safety problem, and more research is needed.

Although the sum of the data indicates that it is improbable that the signal in VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink) reflects a real clinical danger, the health authorities said that they felt it was vital to communicate this information with the public.

In a statement, Pfizer and BioNTech said that they were made aware of a small number of cases of ischemic strokes in adults 65 and older after receiving their revised dose.

The companies further stated that there was no evidence to support a link between the companies use of the COVID-19 vaccines and ischemic stroke.

“Neither Pfizer and BioNTech nor the CDC or FDA have observed similar findings across numerous other monitoring systems in the U.S. and globally,” they added.

Moderna’s (MRNA.O) bivalent injection has not been linked to this safety issue, and the CDC and FDA continue to advise that everyone aged 6 months and older maintain current COVID-19 immunization records.

Related CTN News:

CDC, Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases

In Rural China, COVID Will Peak In 2-3 Months

Thailand Looks at Rehabilitation Over Incarceration for Drug Addicts
Related Topics:
Continue Reading