4 Simple Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress And Stay Calm

(CTN News) – Most people these days suffer from anxiety. However, worrying about the future makes us less Mindfulness . Use these expert-suggested tricks to practice mindfulness and manage your anxiety.

When was the last time you found yourself completely immersed in the present moment? You constantly alternate between regrets/memories of the past and worries about the future.

Now is the time to take a step back and look around. The practice of mindfulness, however, helps calm anxious feelings by bringing you back to reality.

When you find yourself stuck in a whirlpool of threatening thoughts about the future, anxiety emerges. When you learn how to practice mindfulness, you can learn to acknowledge your irritations, worries, difficult emotions, and thoughts.

In order to understand how to practice mindfulness tricks for anxiety, HealthShots spoke with Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder of Manasthali.

Anxiety? Try these mindfulness tricks!

Dr Kapoor says mindfulness is about paying attention to daily life and the things we typically rush through. It’s about bringing your thoughts back to your body to slow them down. To practice mindfulness, you already have all the tools you need.”

1. Practice guided meditation or mindfulness

Meditation is the most effective way to calm your mind and focus on the present moment. Meditation at its most basic level focuses entirely on observing the movement of the breath.

It is possible to learn to control your mind and thoughts by practicing guided or mantra meditation.

You can also practice mindfulness by playing the “look-point-name” game. As you notice objects around you, you name them as you identify them. Anxiety levels will immediately drop as a result.

2. Doodling or coloring can be fun

As children, our notebooks were filled with doodles. Again, this is a very effective mindfulness technique. Scribble around on sheets and doodle on them to let your creative juices flow.

The artist may also let you inside if you show up if you choose painting as your chosen hobby. Slow and intricate painting soothes the mind and soul. Hand movements keep the body and mind engaged in productive activity.

3. Walking is healthy for you

Overthinking is easy when you sit still in one place. Shake off your immobility and get moving. Take a walk around the block and spend some time in nature.

Nature is said to be the most effective healer. You become mindful and calm when you take a slow walk and observe the world around you.

4. Practice mindfulness while eating

If you suffer from anxiety, you might miss out on eating mindfully and enjoying every bite. Before eating anything, try this:

Taking a few deep breaths before eating can help you relax

Observe how your body feels when you are hungry

The amount of food you eat depends on how hungry you are

You can eat peacefully if you slow down and breathe deeply.

