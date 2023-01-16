Connect with us

Colorectal Cancer Caused By Processed Meat?
(CTN News) – Colorectal Cancer: In summer, they are ubiquitous like zinced-up noses. Any gathering after December will have processed meat. Salami on the grazing platter, bacon on the barbecue, and cured ham for Christmas lunch.

Many of us have heard about the link between processed meats and colorectal cancer, which kills more than 5000 Australians every year. Do we put ourselves at a higher cancer risk by eating processed meats?

A significant proportion of Australian meat is processed. In 2018, we consumed approximately 110 kilograms per person, second only to the US, according to the OECD.

According to the last national diet survey in 2011-12, up to a quarter of the meat consumed is salted, cured, fermented, smoked, etc.

Carcinogens from processed meat

The World Health Organization (WHO) assessed over 800 studies in 2015 to understand the link between processed meats and cancer. In this study, processed meats were excluded along with other cancer-causing factors.

UNSW Medicine & Health Professor Bernard Stewart chairs the IARC’s Working Group on environmental carcinogenesis (cancer causation).

They concluded that processed meat causes colorectal cancer and classified it as a carcinogen.

How does this work? The first explanation is nitrites in processed meat.

Historically, processed meat was processed with sodium nitrite. Nitrite can form cancer-causing N-nitroso compounds in the body when it reacts with molecules.”

Processed meat can also be contaminated by high heat and open flames.

During cooking, carcinogens are generated that are not inherent in meat. Heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are examples.

Is it necessary to label processed meat?

Should sausages and bacon packets be labeled as carcinogens like cigarettes? Prof. Stewart disagrees.

It is as clear that processed meat causes cancer as smoking tobacco and asbestos causes lung cancer. A similar level of preventative action is not justified.”

Carcinogens affect cancer risk differently. Compared to non-smokers, heavy smokers have a 25 percent lifetime risk of lung cancer. The lifetime risk of colorectal cancer increases from 5 to 6 percent for those who consume processed meat frequently rather than moderately.

The impact of processed meats on cancer risk is relatively small, despite strong evidence that they cause colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer prevention

Consumption of salami does contribute to cancer, although not as much as smoking cigarettes or breathing asbestos particles. Processed meats can be counteracted – at least partially – in the gut. Eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

An Accredited Practising Dietitian from UNSW Medicine & Health is researching how eating whole grains may prevent colorectal cancer. In addition to combating obesity, whole grains decrease carcinogenic activity in the gut. Furthermore, whole grains can prevent disease, reducing healthcare costs by millions.

Whole grain is a bundle of nutrients with anti-carcinogenic properties,” A/Prof. Graffenauer. It stimulates anti-oxidant activity in the gut and protects.

Additionally, whole grains bind carcinogens and remove them from the gut because they’re fibrous.”

If processed meat poses risks, is eating salami or ordering a BLT ‘safe’? There’s no problem with a nibble. Processed meat is associated with an increased cancer risk. Based on this knowledge, you can decide what to eat this summer.

