Omicron-Adapted Vaccines Will Be Delivered By BioNTech In October

(CTN News) – A pair of Omicron-adapted vaccines will begin shipments as soon as October, boosting demand in the fourth quarter, BioNTech said on Monday.

As most Westerners have already received three or four shots, the demand for the vaccine, which has shipped 3.6 billion doses globally, has waned.

A booster campaign targeting the Omicron variant is expected to increase demand in autumn.

BioNTech said both of its adapted vaccines would be available in time for the campaigns pending regulatory approval.

Revenue and net profit fell 40% from a year earlier, to 3.2 billion euros ($3.26 billion) and 1.672 billion euros, respectively.

In 2022, the company expects vaccine revenue to be 13 to 17 billion euros, down from 19 billion last year. COVID-19 vaccine sales were forecast at $32 billion by Pfizer at the end of last month.

According to Jens Holstein, the chief financial officer of BioNTech, “we believe we are on track to achieve our previous financial guidance for the current financial year.”.

The company acknowledged some uncertainty about what a severe shortage of natural gas, which it uses for the commercial production of its COVID-19 vaccine, would mean for operations but said it did not anticipate being affected by the current shortage and is taking measures to mitigate risks.

Last month, BioNTech and Pfizer submitted one of the adapted vaccines, targeting the BA1 subvariant, to the European Medicines Agency.

Another, targeting the BA4 and BA5 subvariants, will begin clinical trials this month, with initial doses expected to start shipping in October.

