Monkeypox Vaccines Arrive In Victoria For People Most At Risk, Here’s How It Works

Victoria has been allocated 3,500 doses of the third-generation JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine, one of two smallpox vaccines approved for use in Australia.

Globally, there is a high demand for the vaccine, which limits supply.

Two doses need to be administered at least 28 days apart via injection, preferably in the upper arm.

Vaccinating within 14 days of exposure to monkeypox may reduce the severity of the illness, according to Australia’s federal health department.

The highest chance of avoiding monkeypox is four days after exposure.

Five thousand doses of the vaccine will be distributed in New South Wales this week.

It is up to individual states and territories to decide how to distribute vaccine doses, although the Commonwealth is organizing the program.

Mary-Anne Thomas, Victorian Health Minister, said the Commonwealth’s first delivery of vaccines was welcome, with more due later this year.

How can that eligible access it?

Monkeypox Vaccines will be offered at a handful of Melbourne health clinics, and public health units may offer the vaccine in regional areas if eligible.

Melbourne Sexual Health Centre, Thorne Harbour Health, Northside Clinic, Collins Street Medical Centre and Prahran Market Clinic are among the clinics participating in the rollout.

People who have been exposed to a confirmed monkeypox case will be vaccinated by health authorities.

What’s the latest on the spread of monkeypox?