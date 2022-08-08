Connect with us

Covid-19

5 Cases of COVID-19 BA.2.7 Found In Thailand, BA4 & BA5 Are Still Dominant
Advertisement

Covid-19

COVID-19 Sub-Variant Omicron BA.4.6 Is Not Yet Found in Thailand

Covid-19

AstraZeneca Profits Fall, COVID Vaccine Sales Slide

Covid-19 News Asia

30 Indian Students Vaccinated With One Syringe COVID-19 In Madhya Pradesh

Covid-19

Omicron BA.5 Makes Up 82% Of COVID Variants In US: CDC

Covid-19

Registration For Free COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Begins Wednesday At Bang Sue Grand Station

Covid-19

Thailand's COVID-19 Deaths And Serious Cases Are Increasing

Covid-19

China Develops Omicron Vaccines In Multiple Ways

Covid-19

Joe Biden Improving By Taking Additional Medication To Treat Covid,

Covid-19

COVID-19 Variant BA 5, The Most Prevalent In The U.S., How Contagious Is It?

Covid-19

Joe Biden Covid-19 Mild Symptoms Have Been Confirmed By The White House

Covid-19

Omicron Subvariant BA 5: These Are The Symptoms To Look out for

Covid-19

Bangkok Doctor Warns Of Lung Infections Caused By COVID-19 Subvariants

News Asia Covid-19

Beijing Mandates COVID Vaccine Requirements As Cases Grow Nationwide

Covid-19

FDA Panel Recommends Changing The COVID-19 Shots To Combat Omicron This Fall

Covid-19

Thai Doctor Recommended Additional Booster Shots Against Omicron BA.4 & BA.5

Covid-19

Thai Health Officials ‘Concerned’ About The Rise Of Omicron BA4 And BA5 Variants

Covid-19 News Asia

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Pakistan

Covid-19

How Many Lives Did COVID-19 Vaccines Save?

Covid-19

COVID-19 Vaccines Saved 20M Lives In 1st Year, Scientists Reports

Covid-19

5 Cases of COVID-19 BA.2.7 Found In Thailand, BA4 & BA5 Are Still Dominant

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

11 seconds ago

on

5 Cases of COVID-19 BA.2.7 Found In Thailand, BA4 & BA5 Are Still Dominant

(CTN News) – Five cases of Omicron BA.2.75 have been found in Thailand, while BA4 and BA5 sub-variants remain dominant, 91.5% in Bangkok and 79.8% elsewhere. In line with the global trend, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Medical Sciences Department, said today (Monday).

A total of 382 cases were randomly tested between July 30th and August 5th, out of which 322 were BA4 and BA5. One case was BA.1, 58 were BA.2, and one was BA.2.75.

Based on the genomic sequencing of 411 samples, 90 (21.9%) are BA.4, 317 (77.13%) are BA.5, and four (0.97%) are BA.2.75

One of the BA.2.75 cases requires a ventilator due to the severity of the patient’s condition. Due to an allergy, the patient has never been vaccinated.

There is also the case of an 85-year-old woman living in Bangkok who is bedridden.

It remains unclear whether BA4 and BA5 sub-variants are more serious than BA.1 and BA.2, according to Dr. Supakit.

According to the Global Initiatives on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) database, 1,434 BA.2.75 cases have been reported throughout the world.

Related CTN News:

Escaped Nigerian Patient Recovers From Monkeypox In Thailand
COVID-19 Sub-Variant Omicron BA.4.6 Is Not Yet Found in Thailand
Thailand Has More Wild Tigers Than Any Other Southeast Asian Country
Related Topics:
Continue Reading