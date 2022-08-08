5 Cases of COVID-19 BA.2.7 Found In Thailand, BA4 & BA5 Are Still Dominant

(CTN News) – Five cases of Omicron BA.2.75 have been found in Thailand, while BA4 and BA5 sub-variants remain dominant, 91.5% in Bangkok and 79.8% elsewhere. In line with the global trend, Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Medical Sciences Department, said today (Monday).

A total of 382 cases were randomly tested between July 30th and August 5th, out of which 322 were BA4 and BA5. One case was BA.1, 58 were BA.2, and one was BA.2.75.

Based on the genomic sequencing of 411 samples, 90 (21.9%) are BA.4, 317 (77.13%) are BA.5, and four (0.97%) are BA.2.75

One of the BA.2.75 cases requires a ventilator due to the severity of the patient’s condition. Due to an allergy, the patient has never been vaccinated.

There is also the case of an 85-year-old woman living in Bangkok who is bedridden.

It remains unclear whether BA4 and BA5 sub-variants are more serious than BA.1 and BA.2, according to Dr. Supakit.

According to the Global Initiatives on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) database, 1,434 BA.2.75 cases have been reported throughout the world.

Related CTN News: