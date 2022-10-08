Connect with us

Kansas Bird Flu Detected In Two Counties

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Kansas Bird Flu Detected In Two Counties

(CTN News) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture has issued renewed warnings for poultry farmers regarding an illness targeting birds.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture,Kansas highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, has returned to Kansas. Positive cases have been identified in Johnson and Neosho counties this week.

In both cases, HPAI has been detected in non-commercial mixed species flocks. As part of a joint incident response, the KDA is working closely with the U.S. Agriculture Department and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The two flocks have since been quarantined by the KDA. Birds on both properties will be depopulated to prevent the disease from spreading further.
