Vaccinations; Aurora VA Clinic Will Offer Flu Vaccinations On Saturday, Oct. 15

(CTN News) – On Oct. 15, the Aurora VA Clinic will provide flu vaccinations from 8 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are available for veterans enrolled in VA healthcare and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

The number of flu cases increases as temperatures drop, according to Loretta Gorecki, the clinic’s acting nurse manager.

It is important to receive your flu vaccination as early as possible in order to help limit the spread of the infection this winter. Come and see us as soon as possible.”

In North Aurora, the Aurora VA Clinic at 161 S. Lincolnway, Suite 120 continues to offer walk-in flu vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Aurora VA Clinic is also known as the Aurora Community Based Outpatient Clinic. It is one of six community-based outpatient clinics operated by the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital.

Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Hines VA and all its outpatient clinics offer walk-in flu vaccinations.

The Hines VA’s Flu Vaccination Hotline can be reached by calling (708) 202-8358 if you would like more information.

COVID-19 boosters or initial vaccinations are also recommended for veterans who have not yet been vaccinated.

Aurora does not currently offer COVID-19 boosters at its Saturday flu vaccination clinics. Bivalent boosters are available by appointment during regular clinic hours only to individuals who are at least two months removed from their last vaccination or booster dose, regardless of vaccine type.

Call (708) 202-7243 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster.

North Aurora, IL 60542 is the address of the Aurora VA Clinic, which is located at 161 South Lincolnway, Suite 120.

Visit VA.gov/health-care for more information about VA Healthcare.

