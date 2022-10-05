A New COVID Symptom Hits The UK

(CTN News) _ According to experts, the most common Covid symptoms have changed.

A spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a “devastating” new wave this winter.

Infections with Covid-19 in the UK have increased 72 percent since last month, according to the ZOE app, as reported by The Sun.

According to the Office for National Statistics Infection Survey, there are currently 176,090 new symptomatic cases each day in the UK.

As a result of the symptom tracking app, the most common symptoms have changed from fever and loss of taste or smell to diarrhea and vomiting.

Covid is most commonly associated with a sore throat.

Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the Covid ZOE app, which monitors people’s symptoms in the UK, told The Independent that many people still use the government guidelines about symptoms.

Covid starts in two-thirds of people with sore throats at the moment.

It is very rare these days to have a fever and a loss of smell, so many old people may not think they have Covid.

He said they would say it was a cold and not test it.

As winter approaches, and the National Health Service (NHS) is already on its knees, Prof Spector said new subvariants of Omicron are becoming immune-evasive and could cause “real problems” for the UK.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said two Omicron subvariants – BA.2.75.2 derived from BA.2, and BQ1.1 derived from BA.5 – were showing signs of escaping the immune system.

It has been found, however, that the Omicron strain is milder than its predecessors.

Prof Young explained that the virus is evolving around the immunity people have built up through vaccines and countless infections.

In England, most people have to pay around £2 ($A3.50) for a test to see if they have the virus since April 2022.

He said, “We’ve really missed the boat with Covid tests.”.

It is only possible to detect variants or know what’s coming through PCR testing, and that is not happening anywhere near the extent it was a year ago.

Experts urged people to get booster vaccines, noting that the new bivalent vaccine boosters tackle multiple variants – which is “key to preventing a devastating wave”.

I urge anyone eligible for the autumn booster to book it immediately through the NHS website or by calling 119.

