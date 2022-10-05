Connect with us

Health

West Nile Virus Has Caused Two Deaths In The City
Advertisement

Health

A New COVID Symptom Hits The UK

Health

'Unprecedented' Number Of Bird Flu Cases in Europe and UK this Summer

Health

Flu Vaccines Are Available Again At Basingstoke Health Centers

Health

Health; Sleeping With Your Phone Is Harmful To Your Health

Health

Using Mosquito DNA To Prevent Malaria, New Scientist Reports

Health

How Do COVID-19 'Super-Dodgers' Work?

Health

Weight Training Should Be Combined With Another Activity

Health

How to Lose Weight Fast Without Exercise at Home: 62 Proven Tips

Health

Covid-19 Pandemic is Almost Over in Thailand

Health

Marlyne Barrett, The Star Of Chicago Med, Suffers From Breast Cancer Herself

Health News

Monkeypox Vaccine Provides Some Protection Against Infection, CDC Says

Health

Malaria Vaccine From Genetically Modified Mosquitoes

Health

A study shows that liver transplants to someone in need is safe and lifesaving

Health

Drug Addicts in Thailand Offered Free Rehab

Health

Thailand Legalizes Abortion Up to 20 Weeks of Pregnancy

Health

Are You Suffering Heel Pain? Here Are 3 Main Causes

Health

What Is a Medicare Advantage (Part C) Plan

Health

Anti-Covid-19 Nasal Spray to Be Released in Thailand

Health

People Opting for Urgent Care Over Emergency Care in 2022

Health

West Nile Virus Has Caused Two Deaths In The City

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

25 mins ago

on

West Nile Virus Has Caused Two Deaths In The City

(CTN News) _ The Department of Public Health (DPH) of the City of El Paso confirmed two West Nile Virus (WNV) deaths on Tuesday morning.

It was reported that the two men were in their 60s and 70s, with underlying medical conditions and resided in the 79936 zip code,

Which is in the Far East El Paso area, as well as the 79907 zip code, which is in the Lower Valley area.

Mosquito bites are a nuisance to most people, but can be very serious for others, especially for those with medical conditions that impair their immune system’s ability to fight infection if the mosquito is carrying a disease like West Nile,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, a physician with the City-County Health Authority.

The threat of disease remains as long as mosquitoes bite in El Paso.”

There are several symptoms associated with West Nile, including fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and swollen lymph glands.

There is a high risk of serious illness among individuals over the age of 60, according to government officials.

A high risk also exists for individuals with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and those who have undergone organ transplantation.

It is estimated that eight out of ten people who are infected with WNV will not develop symptoms.

One out of five people who are infected with West Nile fever develop a fever as well as body aches, joint pain, headaches and a rash.

An estimated one out of 150 infected individuals develops a severe illness that affects the central nervous system, and about one out of ten of these cases is fatal.

What are 3 signs of West Nile virus?

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

SEE ALSO:

Flu Vaccines Are Available Again At Basingstoke Health Centers

Using Mosquito DNA To Prevent Malaria, New Scientist Reports

Health; Sleeping With Your Phone Is Harmful To Your Health

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop