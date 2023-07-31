Doctors Increasingly Discouraging Vaping, Even as a Smoking Cessation Tool

Doctors are increasingly discouraging patients from using e-cigarettes, citing accumulating evidence of vaping’s major detrimental health impact—even as a smoking cessation tool.

For current smokers, “there are other very powerful, safe, and FDA-approved interventions,” according to Dr. Petros Levounis, President of the American Psychiatric Association and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

The American College of Cardiology issued new medical guidelines in July strongly against the use of e-cigarettes, particularly for patients with chronic heart disease. E-cigarettes have been found in young individuals to “increase heart rate and blood pressure and affect the ability of the blood vessels to relax,” according to Dr. Naomi Hamburg, a cardiologist and Professor of Medicine at Boston University. It is preferable to use a known safe alternative.

Despite its introduction to the US market in 2007, e-cigarette use has continued to rise. Sales in the United States have climbed by nearly 50% in the last two years.

E-cigarettes have frequently been characterised as the lesser of two evils when contrasted to regular cigarettes.

According to Levounis, the flavour possibilities, perceived reduction in danger when compared to traditional cigarettes, more manageable scent, and targeted ads to vulnerable demographics, particularly youth, could all be factors.

However, research demonstrate that e-cigarettes are harmful since they affect the entire body. EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping-use-associated lung injury) is a medical disorder that not only damages the lungs but can also affect other organ systems.

Their long-term consequences are unknown because they have not been on the market long enough to collect this data, according to experts.

“We simply cannot conclude that it is safer than cigarettes,” stated Dr. Jason Rose, a Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician and Associate Professor of Medicine at The University of Maryland, as well as the Associate Dean for Innovation and Physician Science.

Most people that find it difficult to quit smoking traditional cigarettes, try vaping.

Doctors are now advising that people attempting to quit smoking may begin to use e-cigarettes in addition to traditional cigarettes, a behaviour Hamburg refers to as a “dual use pattern.” This combination is extremely dangerous since the combined action can be especially damaging to blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular disorders.

Frances Daniels, a parent and volunteer with Parents Against Vaping, describes her heartbreaking experience of witnessing her then-17-year-old son, who used e-cigarettes recreationally, suffer in the Intensive Care Unit for 5 weeks after being diagnosed with EVALI.

“At one point, they had six different chest tubes and were on a transplant waitlist,” Daniels explained.

Fortunately, Daniels’ child recovered completely without the need for a lung transplant months after leaving the hospital, but the incident is still tough to recall and discuss.

“It’s very difficult to watch your child struggle to do basic human functions like breathing,” she said.

Doctors advise anyone attempting to quit smoking to use only products approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) with a patch, gum, or inhaler is an option, as are drugs such as Bupropion or Varenicline.

Combinations of various NRTs, such as the patch and the gum, are frequently prescribed. According to Levounis, in some circumstances, psychological interventions such as cognitive behavioural therapy are required.

Adherence and appropriate use are critical regardless of the instrument. It is vital to notice that “it is not exactly double spear mint gum,” according to Levounis. You must chew it and then place it between your gum and cheek until the sensation subsides.

The FDA has not approved e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid, although firms are still seeking permission for this reason. The FDA argues that more research is needed to determine whether they can be used safely to help people quit smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes.

E-cigarettes, as smoking cessation aids, “are not ideal, and there are other options that science has proven to be safe and effective,” Hamburg added.

Vaping in Thailand

Thailand’s vaping regulations have been the topic of much debate and controversy in recent years. With a rising number of tourists and residents vaping, the Thai government has enacted stringent restrictions to regulate the usage and sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping items.

Understanding these rules and their effects is critical for anyone seeking to vape in Thailand or vacation there. Noncompliance with these requirements can result in serious penalties such as fines and jail. It is vital to know that the sale and possession of nicotine-containing vaping goods is strictly prohibited in Thailand.

Furthermore, it is recommended to become acquainted with the individual legislation of each province, as some may impose additional limits on vaping in public places. Noncompliance with these requirements can result in serious penalties such as fines and jail.

It is vital to know that possessing vaping products or e-cigarettes, whether used or not, might be considered illegal in Thailand. As a result, before making any travel plans or indulging in vaping activities in Thailand, it is best to properly investigate and understand the country’s vaping legislation.

Vaping is strictly regulated in Thailand, and some aspects of the rules may have altered since then. Before making any decisions, it’s best to double-check the most recent information from official sources.

Thailand has banned the import, sale, and possession of e-cigarettes and vaping goods at the time. This prohibition applied to both nicotine and non-nicotine devices and liquids. Individuals caught using vaping products in Thailand may risk penalties and perhaps imprisonment. Furthermore, Thai officials were known to be stringent in enforcing these prohibitions, and the penalties for breaching the law may be harsh.

Travellers entering Thailand were urged not to carry any vaping devices or e-liquids with them, as customs authorities at airports and border crossings have the authority to confiscate these products and, in some cases, levy fines or other penalties.

It’s critical to stay up to date on any changes to Thailand’s vaping rules and regulations, as the situation can alter over time. Before travelling, examine official government sources or contact the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in your country for the most up-to-date and accurate information.