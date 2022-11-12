Acid reflux’ 8 Worst Foods: From Caffeine To Cheese

(CTN NEWS) – Acid Reflux information in this article is not intended to replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Consult a qualified medical professional before engaging in physical activity or changing your diet, medication, or lifestyle.

The number of Canadians who suffer from acid reflux weekly is approximately 5 Million. Flare-ups can be caused by certain types of foods and their ingredients.

What exactly is acid reflux, and why are certain foods associated with it? Find out the eight worst foods for acid reflux and how to prevent them.

Acid reflux: what is it?

An acid reflux condition occurs when the contents of your stomach rise up into your esophagus. Known as heartburn or indigestion, this causes a burning sensation from your chest to your throat.

GERD is a severe form of acid reflux that frequently causes heartburn. Additional symptoms of GERD include chronic heartburn, vomiting, and coughing.

When acid reflux occurs, what happens?

After food passes into your stomach, a valve closes tightly.

A leaky valve can cause stomach contents and acids to enter your esophagus. You may feel burning sensations or pain from your stomach to your throat.

Acid reflux may be diagnosed as GERD if it is severe and frequent. The lining of your esophagus can be damaged by acid reflux if left untreated.

What causes acid reflux flare-ups when certain foods are consumed? There is no one-size-fits-all approach to identifying what triggers acid reflux in different people.

To diagnose GERD, healthcare providers may recommend eliminating certain foods from your diet.

There are, however, some foods that trigger the lower esophagus to open for different reasons. Several foods relax the valve’s muscles, allowing it to open and release gastric juices. Acidic digestive juices are stimulated when others irritate the gastric lining.

8 Worst Foods Yjat Can Cause Acid reflux’ :

1. Spicy foods

Spicy food lovers know that heartburn can follow. The chemical component that gives chilli peppers or cayenne their heat is capsaicin.

In addition to its health benefits, capsaicin may also slow gastric accommodation – the function of stomach muscles during digestion.

Due to the relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter, acid reflux can occur.

2. Fatty foods

Fat-rich foods, such as cheese, fast food, and ice cream, relax the lower esophageal sphincter, allowing it to open.

In addition, fat-rich foods digest more slowly and stay in the stomach longer, contributing to acid reflux.

3. Acidic foods

Acidic foods do not directly cause acid reflux symptoms, unlike spicy and fatty foods. However, if the condition is already present, it can worsen it.

Citrus, pineapple, and tomatoes can irritate your esophagus. On the other hand, alkaline foods have a neutralizing effect on the stomach.

4. Caffeinated beverages

Coffee and tea contain caffeine, which stimulates digestive juices.

Adding cream to these drinks reduces the acidity, but it does not affect the caffeine content and will not counteract the relaxing effect.

5. Chocolate

By relaxing the lower esophagus, chocolate can cause acid reflux.

Serotonin, a relaxing hormone, and caffeine, which exacerbate acid reflux symptoms, are both found in chocolate.

6. Onions

BackflowOnions can cause a backflow of stomach juices into the esophagus as they contain rapidly fermentable carbohydrates.

Even though cooking lessens the adverse effects, avoiding onions may be beneficial.

7. Alcohol

The stomach lining is irritated and inflamed by alcohol. The amount of alcohol consumed can worsen reflux, causing nausea and vomiting.

8. Carbonated beverages

Gas buildup in the stomach can cause acid reflux when you drink carbonated beverages.

Opening the esophagus relieves the pressure inside the stomach, and stomach contents can escape.

How to prevent acid reflux and what to do next?

The majority of people occasionally have acid reflux.

You can manage this condition by avoiding certain foods and using over-the-counter medications despite being uncomfortable. Seek medical advice from your healthcare provider if you are consistently experiencing acid reflux.

