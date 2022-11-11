Dengue Kills 5 People In 24 Hours

Connect with us

(CTN News) – There have been five more deaths attributed to dengue in the last 24 hours, bringing this year’s death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 192, which is the highest ever recorded.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), there has been an increase in cases of dengue in Bangladesh, with 888 more patients hospitalized as a result of the mosquito-borne deadly virus during the period of time in question.

475 of the new dengue patients were admitted to various hospitals in Dhaka, and 413 were admitted to hospitals outside the capital city. There are currently 3,248  patients across the country, with 1,915 of them receiving treatment in the capital city.

A spokesman for the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the rates of dengue are expected to decrease from the second or third week of this month. However, if it rains again, the rate will increase.

The number of patients will decrease if city corporations continue their efforts to eradicate mosquitoes. This is if waste management is effective, and if people maintain the cleanliness of their surroundings, he said.

Dengue has caused the death of the first person this season, the DGHS reported on 21 June. So far this year, the directorate has recorded 46,486 cases and 43,046 cases that have been successfully treated.

It is estimated that the number of cases and casualties this year has reached its highest level since 2000. This is when the government began formally keeping track of  cases and casualties.

The number of cases registered in 2000 was 5,551, and there were 93 deaths related to dengue.

There have been 179 deaths reported in 2019 as a result of dengue, which is the highest number to date at 101,354.

How many people has dengue killed?

Dengue is often a leading cause of illness in areas with risk. Each year, up to 400 million people get infected with. Approximately 100 million people get sick from infection, and 40,000 die from severe.

