Outbreak Of Bird Flu Has Been Reported In a Derbyshire Village

(CTN News) – Hatton, a village in Derbyshire, has been confirmed as having a bird flu outbreak. A 3km protection zone has been established around a commercial poultry establishment in the village in order to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

APHA confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza after visiting the premises. A 10 km surveillance zone has been established around the infected premises in addition to the 3 km protection zone.

APHA and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are working closely with Derbyshire County Council trading standards officers to control the outbreak. To warn people when they enter the 10-kilometer surveillance zone, county highways officers will place road signs.

To minimize the risk of the disease spreading, strict measures have been implemented. These include restrictions on the movement of poultry and other captive birds, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter, and manure. Bird Flu keepers in the disease control zones are required to follow the increased measures as a legal requirement while they are in effect.

By visiting, residents can check the latest situation and determine if they are in a disease control zone.

Over the next few days, Derbyshire County Council trading standards officers, as well as partner agencies, will knock on doors within the 3-km protection zone in an effort to identify households that keep birds in order to inform them of the upcoming restrictions and prevent the spread of the disease.

In addition, they will identify unregistered Bird Flu/flocks and report them to Defra through APHA. We encourage all poultry keepers to register their poultry, even if they only keep them as pets. This is so that APHA can contact them in the event of an outbreak.

The Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk of bird flu to public health is very low. In addition, the Food Standards Agency has stated that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk to UK consumers. The consumption of properly cooked eggs and poultry is safe.

Councillor Carol Hart, Cabinet Member for Health and Communities at Derbyshire County Council, said: “Unfortunately, we have had a confirmed case of avian flu in Derbyshire.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, our trading standards officers and partner agencies are working closely with the Department for Agriculture.

“It is very important that they identify anyone who has birds and ensure they are aware of the restrictions and follow them. There is a low risk to public health, and there will be road signs in the area informing people when they are entering the surveillance zone.”

SEE ALSO:

Measles Outbreak In Govandi Prompts BMC To Vaccinate 130 Kids